OUT OF PHASE Invites Readers on An Interplanetary Adventure

Charleston, SC, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just published for all the space enthusiasts and science fiction lovers, Out of Phase: Encounter gives readers a one-of-a-kind adventure across space and time. Masterfully crafted by Ivan Peraza, who has a background in Physics and Engineering, this novel blends hard science fiction with exhilarating storytelling.

In the distant future, dematerialization and materialization are the norm. This advancement in technology has transformed industries and revolutionized space travel. The moon and Mars have both been colonized, and the stars have never been more accessible. Nico and Nisa are two young scientists living on an advanced space station. Their worldview gets turned upside down when they meet Hun and Shoan, two beings from the underwater world of Dova. The psychically gifted Hun and the keen-minded scientist Shoan share tales of an ancient space-faring race that left behind advanced technologies which their people still use to support their day-to-day life. Two universes intertwine and intricate cultures collide in this heart-pounding journey that spans across universes.

Perfect for fans of intergalactic discovery and readers who love a book that challenges the boundaries between reality and wild imagination, Out of Phase promises interstellar revelations. Part hard-science fiction and part exciting galactic ride, Out of Phase will sure to interest the seasoned sci-fi fan.

Out of Phase: Encounter is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Ivan Peraza has a background in Physics and Engineering which he brings into his deep love for storytelling. Possessing hands-on experience with computer-based databases, code writing, and multiple languages including Cyrillic-based languages, Peraza is able to craft tales that feel both grounded in science and bursting with imaginative flair.

Media Contact: Ivan Peraza

Email: encounter@uotofphase.space

Available for interviews: Author, Ivan Peraza

Attachment