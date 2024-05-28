Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market On Track For USD 1,271.6 Mn Revenue By 2033, Growing At 6.5% CAGR | Dimension Market Research

New York, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market size was valued at USD 673.4 million in 2023 and is further anticipated to reach USD 1,271.6 million by 2033 a CAGR of 6.5 % according to Dimension Market Research.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a neurological condition affecting nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to paralysis due to the degeneration of motor neurons. ALS is characterized by the degeneration of the motor nervous system, with symptoms ranging from mild muscle weakness, nausea, and stiffness to rapid progression affecting daily activities such as breathing and swallowing.

This market is growing due to the increasing prevalence of ALS, leading to a higher demand for treatments as more individuals are diagnosed with these disorders. An increase in the incidence of ALS encourages researchers to focus on developing new medications, raising funds, and prioritizing efforts related to the condition.

Important Insights

The global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market is expected to grow by USD 1,271.6 million by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 6.5 % .

by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of . Sporadic amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is forecasted to lead the ALS market in 2024 based on type as it is the most common form of the disease, accounting for the majority of patients suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Medication plays a significant role in treating patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), predicted to account for 53.7% of the market share in 2024as they are administered orally, topically, intravenously, or via other routes.

of the market share in 2024as they are administered orally, topically, intravenously, or via other routes. Based on distribution channels in the global ALS market, hospital pharmacies expected to dominate the largest share at 44.9% in 2024 as they are important in diagnosing, treating, and managing ALS.

in 2024 as they are important in diagnosing, treating, and managing ALS. North America is expected to dominate the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market with a 41.5% share in 2024, due to the availability of recently developed immunosuppressants and the presence of a favorable reimbursement scenario in this region.

Latest Trends

Biomarkers are being researched in the ALS market as measurable disease indicators aiding in early diagnosis, patient classification, and treatment tracking.

Researchers focus on gene mutations, epigenetic factors, RNA metabolism, and protein aggregation to understand ALS pathogenesis complexities.

Patient-centered care is gaining importance in the ALS market, with an increase in patient care centers providing tailored, complex care to meet individual patient needs.

Competitive Landscape

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) market is highly competitive, featuring leading pharmaceutical firms, research institutions, and healthcare organizations which actively engaged in discovering and developing new ALS treatments.

Major players demonstrate significant success in advancing ALS diagnosis and research. Some of the major key players in the Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market are Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., CORESTEM Inc., BrainStorm Cell Limited, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., AB Science, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and many others.

Some of the prominent market players:

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

CORESTEM Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Limited

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AB Science

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biogen

CRISPR Therapeutics

AbbVie Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Other Key Players

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 718.8 Mn Forecast Value (2033) USD 1,271.6 Mn CAGR (2024-2033) 6.5 % North America Revenue Share 41.5% Europe Revenue Share 28.1% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Type, By Treatment, By Distribution Channel Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Medication is expected to hold the largest market share of 53.7% and dominate the market based on treatment in 2024, due to it's their essential role in mitigating this disease, which minimizes the suffering of the patient.

It also acts as a barrier in some rare cases where it slows down the disease progression. They are also a critical detail in the remedy of ALS as they offer the desire to enhance the quality of lifestyles and in all likelihood expand the survival fee of the patients.

Many fundamental pharmaceutical organizations and studies corporations are heavily investing in drug improvement for the remedy of ALS. This initiative's attention to drug development has led to a huge variety of promising scientific trials, similarly emphasizing the significance of drugs inside the remedy of ALS.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis Market Segmentation

By Type

Sporadic ALS

Familial ALS

By Treatment

Medication

Physical Therapy

Speech Therapy

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Growth Drivers

The growing number of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) patients is a key factor driving market growth, leading to advancements in diagnostic techniques and increased detection rates.

The aging population affected by ALS and heightened awareness among healthcare professionals and patients are also contributing to the expansion of the global ALS market.

The rising demand for ALS treatments due to increased prevalence not only drives market growth but also spurs intensified research and development efforts.

The regulatory environment, including government criteria for drug approval and clinical trials, plays a crucial role in shaping the ALS market and ensuring treatment accessibility.

Restraints

ALS is a neurological disease without a cure, leading to limited options for managing the disease, with current treatments focused on symptom relief and slowing disease progression which obstruct the growth of this market.

The absence of effective treatments not only limits patients' choices but also reduces the demand for advancements in ALS therapies, thereby hindering market growth.

The high cost associated with ALS and its therapies, including medical devices, consultations, and supportive care, poses a significant concern, particularly for patients requiring ongoing and intensive care, thus impeding market expansion.

Growth Opportunities

The ALS market shows promising opportunities for the development of advanced therapies, with current research concentrating on gene therapy, stem cell therapy, and immunotherapy to offer personalized treatments for distinct patient subgroups.

Stem cell therapy is being explored for its regenerative potential in repairing damaged motor neurons, presenting a potential avenue for disease modification in ALS.

Digital health solutions like telehealth are enhancing care accessibility for ALS patients, especially those unable to visit specialized centers, while also improving data collection and analysis, potentially accelerating the advancement of new ALS therapies.

Regional Analysis

North America, is predicted to dominate the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market with 41.5 % of market shares in 2024 and is anticipated to show significant growth in the upcoming period. This region boasts a highly advanced healthcare landscape, including pharmaceutical companies, & top-tier medical and research institutions, fostering research into the early diagnosis and treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Thus, this region stands out as a focal point in the global ALS market. They play a leading role in ALS research due to its many ongoing clinical trials & state-of-the-art laboratories. Collaboration among researchers, institutions, & pharmaceutical firms is actively encouraged and facilitated in this region, enhancing its position in the global ALS market.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market

January 2023: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. revealed an exclusive license and distribution agreement with Neopharm, under which Neopharm will commercialize AMX0035 (sodium phenylbutyrate and ursodoxicoltaurine) upon regulatory approval for ALS treatment in Israel, Gaza, West Bank, and the Palestinian region.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. revealed an exclusive license and distribution agreement with Neopharm, under which Neopharm will commercialize AMX0035 (sodium phenylbutyrate and ursodoxicoltaurine) upon regulatory approval for ALS treatment in Israel, Gaza, West Bank, and the Palestinian region. September 2022 : Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shared the FDA's approval of RELYVRIO (sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol) for treating ALS in adults.

: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shared the FDA's approval of RELYVRIO (sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol) for treating ALS in adults. July 2022: Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a New Drug Application (NDA) for tofersen, an experimental medication designed for superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a New Drug Application (NDA) for tofersen, an experimental medication designed for superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). June 2022: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc., a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, announced the availability of RADICAVA ORS (edaravone) in the United States for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc., a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, announced the availability of RADICAVA ORS (edaravone) in the United States for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). May 2022: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. announced FDA approval for RADICAVA ORS (edaravone) as an oral form for ALS treatment in the United States.

