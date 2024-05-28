Automotive Plastic Compounding Market To Hit USD 6,063.1 Mn By 2033 at 6.0% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Market size is estimated at USD 3,581.1 million in 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 6,063.1 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.0 % according to Dimension Market Research.

Plastic compounding is the process of blending different types of plastics, thermoplastics, and additives to improve their properties. The final products from this process have a wide range of desirable characteristics such as flame retardancy, conductivity, lightweight, and wear resistance.

These high-quality materials are in high demand across various industries including construction, automotive, packaging, and electronics, driving growth in the global plastic compounding market. In the automotive sector specifically, these compounds are replacing traditional metal parts, leading to safer vehicles by reducing overall weight.

Important Insights

The Automotive Plastic Compounding Market is expected to grow by USD 6,063.1 million by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 6.0%.

Polypropylene (PP) is anticipated to dominate with a maximum share of 71.5% in the global automotive plastic compounding market in 2024, due to the growing desire for lighter automobiles including electric vehicles.

Interior Components as application is expected to dominate the global automotive plastic compounding market with the largest revenue share of 33.2% in 2024, due to the increasing focus on the reduced weight of automobiles.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to dominate the automotive plastic compounding market with a revenue share of 45.6% in 2024, due to the lower cost production in countries like India & China.

Trends

Automotive manufacturers are teaming up with plastic compounders to create advanced materials for modern vehicle design and sustainability goals.

Collaboration among manufacturers aims to develop specialized plastics with enhanced electrical and thermal properties, which are crucial for integrating advanced features and smart technologies in vehicles.

Competitive Landscape

The automotive plastic compounding market provides comprehensive insights into key competitors, including company overviews, financials, revenue, market potential, and R&D investments.

In the protective packaging sector, many manufacturers are expanding plastic compounding in the automotive industry and seeking new product applications.

Concurrently, automobile manufacturers are focusing on optimizing pre- and post-production processes to keep pace with rapid technological advancements.

Some of the prominent market players:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V

SABIC

BASF SE

Dow

Ferro Corporation

Washington Pen

Ravago

KRATON Corporation

Covestro AG

DuPont

Other Key Players

Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 3,581.1 Mn Forecast Value (2033) USD 6,063.1 Mn CAGR (2024-2033) 6.0% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share Asia-Pacific Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 45.6% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Product, By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Polypropylene (PP) is expected to dominate the global automotive plastic compounding market in 2024, capturing up to 71.5% of the share. This substantial market share is attributed to the increasing demand for lighter vehicles, including electric vehicles (EVs). It is perfectly able to reduce vehicle weight & complexity making it a favored material among automotive manufacturers. Major players in the polypropylene market are showing significant growth opportunities with the automotive industry growing globally.

Additionally, polyethylene (PE) is projected to see notable growth during the forecast period due to its popularity stems from its excellent resistance to impact, abrasion, and chemicals, coupled with its durability, flexibility, low weight, and strength.

Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Segmentation

By Product

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Systems (ABS)

Others

By Application

Exterior Components

Interior Components

Under the hood Components

Electrical Components & Lightening

Others

Drivers

Global Automotive Plastic Compounding Market growth is fueled by stricter emission norms and regulations concerning vehicle weight, aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Increased demand for plastic compounds stems from their ability to enhance production yields and improve automotive product performance.

The automotive sector is significantly growing in the plastic compounding market, especially for parts such as bumper facias, instrumental panels, and door trims.

Plastic compounds are instrumental in improving production efficiency and the performance of automotive components.

Restraints

Re-engineering plastics face challenges due to the significant capital and infrastructure investments needed. The Automotive Plastic Compounding Market is restraining the growth of the market due to insufficient technology, infrastructure, and a limited market for recycled materials.

Advanced recycling facilities utilize technologies like magnetic separation, eddy current separators, float-sink tanks, and laser and infrared systems to separate plastics based on color and material type.

The recycling process involves sorting and processing methods to obtain high-quality recyclates, posing obstacles to market growth.

Opportunities

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is driven by technological advancements in the automotive industry.

Electric vehicles are recognized for their efficiency, energy independence, and superiority over gasoline-powered options.

They leverage lightweight materials to improve the engine's pulling capacity.

The rising demand for electric vehicles presents fresh prospects for the automotive plastics compounding market, as these materials play a vital role in reducing vehicle weight.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the global automotive plastic compounding market, accounting for 45.6% of the revenue in 2024, driven by a growing demand for automobiles, favored by supportive foreign direct investment policies from regional governments.

Additionally, the low production costs in countries like India & China are likely to boost the use of plastic compounding in the automotive sector. North America is the second-largest region after Asia-Pacific due to enhanced production capabilities, a robust automotive industry, & a favorable demographic dividend.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments

February 2024: Modern Dispersions finalized and put into operation the initial stage of a multifaceted manufacturing expansion at its new 168-acre location in Fitzgerald, Georgia which is driven by robust demand in injection molding and extrusion applications across various sectors such as automotive, electronics packaging, and construction, with notable uses including pipe manufacturing and wire and cable production.

December 2023: Sirmax, an Italian plastic processing company, revealed to expand its plastic compounding operations in India, aiming for a production capacity of 20 kilotons per year.

November 2023: Borealis AG announced an expansion in the production of mechanically recycled plastic compounds, boosting its compounding capacity to more than 50 kilotons per year facilitated by acquiring Rialti S.p.A., an Italian company specializing in polypropylene (PP) compounding from recycled materials.

May 2023: Lear, a leading automotive technology company, announced plans to establish a connection systems facility in Morocco which is dedicated to manufacturing components for automakers, suppliers, as well as Lear's E-systems and seating units.

November 2022: Covestro AG and HASCO Vision partnered to recycle post-industrial plastics and transform them into high-quality post-industrial recycled polycarbonates and polycarbonate blends, and then provide them to HASCO to manufacture new automotive components.

