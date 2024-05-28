Outcome of the 2024 Shareholders’ Meeting

All resolutions were endorsed by shareholders

Brussels, May 28, 2024 - 5.45pm CEST – regulated information

Solvay held its Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting in Brussels, and shareholders voted in favor of all the proposed resolutions.

Pierre Gurdjian, Chairman of the Board, highlighted Solvay's significant transformation and achievements over the past year, including a solid financial performance despite economic challenges, a focus on sustainability, and the celebration of Solvay's enduring "spirit of mastery" as it moves forward with a new strategic vision and governance structure.

Philippe Kehren, CEO of Solvay highlighted the Group's strategic priorities centered on technological leadership and cost efficiency. He emphasized Solvay's dedication to safety, employee engagement, and the significant progress made towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, while maintaining strong financial performance and consistent dividends.

Solvay shareholders showed strong support to all resolutions and more specifically:

The payment of a gross dividend of €2.43 per share for the year 2023. After deducting the interim dividend of €1.62 gross per share, paid on 17 January 2024, the balance amounts to €0.81 gross per share, payable from 5 June 2024.

The re-election of Ms. Aude Thibaut de Maisières as a board member for a four-year term.

The remuneration report.

The appointment of EY for the assurance of sustainability information related to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD)

Details of the votes, along with the presentations by the Chairman and the CEO are now available on Solvay’s website, in the Investors section .

Dividend calendar

June 3, 2024: Quotation ex-dividend

June 4, 2024: Record date (dematerialized shares)

June 5, 2024: Payment





