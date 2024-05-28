VitalSource Named Most Innovative EdTech Company

RALEIGH, NC, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalSource was named “Most Innovative EdTech Company” by the Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)’s 2024 CODiE Awards. The prestigious award honors the EdTech company that is on the cutting edge of innovating products that make a difference for students.



This award highlights VitalSource’s leadership and commitment to reshaping the learning environment through its work to provide affordable access to course materials, carbon net neutrality, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) backed by learning science to improve teaching and learning, and more.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication of the team at VitalSource that strives to deliver impactful learning experiences for students worldwide,” said Kent Freeman, Chief Executive Officer at VitalSource. “For 30 years, we have been at the forefront of solving for affordable access to course materials. We are proud of our history of innovation and continue to invest ahead of the market, so all learners have the tools they need to thrive in today’s modern learning ecosystem.”



“In an era of rapid technological advancement, VitalSource has remained committed to improving the educational experience through technology,” said Michael Hale, Ph.D., Chief Learning Officer at VitalSource. “We innovate to ensure that our platforms and tools evolve with the changing landscape of education and create a learning advantage for every student.”



Founded in 1994, VitalSource catalyzed the transition from print to digital course materials in higher education. Today, VitalSource powers content delivery across the higher education ecosystem, serving more than 50 percent of students in the United States. With unmatched scale, the VitalSource Learning Delivery Network is trusted by thousands of content providers and institutions globally to fuel affordable, engaging learning experiences.



The company previously won the CODIE award for Best Use of AI in Ed Tech in 2023 for its AI-powered study coach, Bookshelf CoachMe®. Available within the Bookshelf platform, Bookshelf CoachMe uses AI to identify important learning content, create relevant and academically rigorous practice questions directly from the text, and place those questions alongside the etext. More than 9 million practice questions have been answered in Bookshelf CoachMe by 500,000 students since its launch more than two years ago.

In 2023, VitalSource launched “Planet Smart,” an initiative that extends the company’s commitment to carbon neutrality to its partners and students by offering students and institutions carbon-neutral course materials. When a student purchases an etext from VitalSource, they’ve reduced their carbon emissions by 45x compared to a print textbook.

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-recognized program in the business and ed tech industries honoring excellence in software, education, information, and media products. CODiE Award Finalists are determined by industry experts. The award winners were announced on May 21, 2024.

About VitalSource

VitalSource Technologies, LLC is the leading education technology solutions provider committed to helping partners create, deliver, and distribute affordable, accessible, and impactful learning experiences worldwide. As a recognized innovator in the digital course materials market, VitalSource is best known for partnering with thousands of publishers and resellers to deliver extraordinary learning experiences to millions of active users globally—and today we’re also powering new, cutting-edge technologies designed to optimize teaching and learning for maximum results. Learn more at https://get.vitalsource.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.





About the CODiE Awards

Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. The CODiEs are different from other tech awards. It is not a participation Award, it is earned. Our unique Expert Review process provides tremendous value for each Nominee. Each nomination receives a detailed review, pursuant to category-specific criteria, by two expert Judges with a live demo that provides real-time Q&A and comments during the first round. Finalists’ products receive a second round and Peer review by industry leaders. Thus, even for nominees that don’t win, they get valuable feedback on possible areas of product improvement. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.