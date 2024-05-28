Top Speaker Sessions Unveiled for Insurtech Insights USA 2024

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurtech Insights USA 2024, the premier gathering for innovators and leaders in the insurance technology industry, is excited to announce its lineup of top speaker sessions taking place at the Javits Center on June 5th and 6th.



With over 5,000 delegates expected to attend, including more than 400 industry leaders who will be taking to the stage to discuss key issues and challenges in the space, the conference promises to be a dynamic platform for networking, collaboration, and thought leadership.

The Power of Sleep

Time: 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Date: Wednesday, 5th of June

Location: Main Stage

Renowned Sleep Neuroscientist, Els Van der Helm, will lead a captivating session on "The Power of Sleep." Discover the science behind sleep, explore the consequences of sleep deprivation, and learn actionable tips to enhance sleep quality. Gain insights into how improved sleep can optimize organizational performance and unlock your full potential.

Using Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) and Innovation to Make an Impact

Time: 10:15 AM - 10:30 AM

Date: Wednesday, 5th of June

Location: Tech Stage

Josh Ofman, MD, MSHS, President of GRAIL, LLC, will kick off the day with a 15-minute presentation on the Tech Stage that explores the latest advancements in MCED technologies and their significant implications for the insurance industry.

Fireside Chat with President, Personal Line at Nationwide

Time: 12:45 PM - 1:15 PM

Date: Wednesday, 5th of June

Location: Main Stage

Join Casey Kempton, President of Personal Lines at Nationwide, in an engaging Fireside Chat moderated by Lisa Wardlaw, Founder & President of 360 Digital Immersion. Gain valuable insights into leadership strategies and industry trends from one of the insurance sector's foremost executives.

Excelling in an Ever-Evolving Landscape

Time: 1:20 PM - 1:50 PM

Date: Wednesday, 5th of June

Location: Main Stage

Bill Pappas, EVP & Head of Global Technology and Operations at MetLife, will lead a thought-provoking panel discussion on navigating the ever-changing landscape of the insurance industry. Explore strategies for fostering innovation, building a future-proof workforce, and adapting to evolving market dynamics.

GenAI: Revolutionizing Insurance with Intelligent Next-Gen Insurance Core Solutions

Time: 3:05 PM - 3:45 PM

Date: Wednesday, 5th of June

Location: Main Stage

Discover the transformative potential of GenAI in insurance with a panel of industry experts including Robert Pick (EVP and CIO, Tokio Marine North America Service), Sandeep Mangaraj (Managing Director US Fintech, Microsoft), Manish Shah (President and Chief Product Officer, Majesco), and moderator Denise Garth (Chief Strategy Officer, Majesco). Gain insights into how cutting-edge Generative AI is reshaping insurance core solutions and driving operational efficiencies.

Reimagining Joy in Underwriting: Role of GenAI

Time: 2:30 PM - 3:00 PM

Date: Wednesday, 5th of June

Location: Main Stage

Join industry experts Adam Goldberg (Head of Financial Services, OpenAI), Alex Schmelkin (Founder & CEO, Sixfold), and Joshua Fishkind (Head of Innovation, AXIS Capital) for an insightful discussion on "Reimagining Joy in Underwriting: Role of GenAI." Explore how cutting-edge Generative AI is transforming underwriting processes, enhancing efficiency, and driving joy in the workplace.

Alex Schmelkin, Founder & CEO, Sixfold said of the upcoming conference: “Today, underwriters often spend over 50% of their time on manual tasks. In our firechat with OpenAI and AXIS at Insurtech Insights USA, we'll explore how AI is revolutionizing this aspect of the industry. By minimizing time-consuming manual tasks, AI frees underwriters to focus on what truly matters — making smart risk decisions.” He continued: "Bringing joy back to underwriting might sound ambitious, but it's really what we're doing at Sixfold. In our upcoming fireside chat at ITI USA, we'll explore the unique insights that OpenAI and AXIS provide and share real-life success stories. Join us to see how AI is not just streamlining workflows but genuinely making underwriting a more enjoyable profession."

Bringing industry experts together

Insurtech Insights USA 2024, now in its third year, is the ultimate networking event for the global insurance industry. Bringing together insurtechs, insurers, innovators, technologists, investors and more, the event enables attendees and participants to sharpen their propositions, identify new innovations and build awareness in the industry by networking across a panoramic audience of expert attendees.

The aim of the conference is to provide a platform for entrepreneurs and heads of the industry, to share their insights and help shape the future of insurance.

Insurtech Insights CEO, Kristoffer Lundberg, said: “Our mission is to empower insurance professionals with actionable insights, inspiration and networking. Wherever we are in the world, we gather the best and brightest together so that they can exchange knowledge and encourage strategies that strengthen the future of the industry.”

For more information about Insurtech Insights USA 2024 and to register for the conference, please visit here.

About Insurtech Insights USA:

Insurtech Insights USA is the leading global conference for the insurtech industry, bringing together experts, innovators, and thought leaders to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of insurance. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and disruption, Insurtech Insights USA provides a platform for networking, learning, and driving meaningful change in the insurance sector. Learn more: https://www.insurtechinsights.com/america/

For media queries and other information about the event, please contact:

Girish Jaggi

The MicDrop Agency

+1 (289) 623 3627

girish@themicdropagency.com



