Gas Sensors Market to Hit Valuation of USD 3,830.22 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gas sensors market is projected to hit the market size US$ 3,830.22 million by 2032 from US$ 1,807.83 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

Gas sensors are widely used across various industries. In the oil & gas sector, these sensors provide continuous monitoring of gases remotely, reducing the chances of leakage and explosion of hazardous gases. In healthcare, oxygen sensors hold the largest market share due to their extensive application in medical settings. The environmental sector also sees significant use of gas sensors for monitoring air quality and ensuring compliance with safety regulations. Asia-Pacific is a key market for gas sensors due to technological innovations and increased demand for handheld products with integrated features. Government legislation concerning industrial safety and welfare is expected to further fuel market growth in this region. In Europe, emission-related regulations and initiatives are major drivers for the gas sensors market. North America, particularly the United States, is also a significant market, with substantial investments in safety and efficiency driving the adoption of gas sensors.

The future of the gas sensors market looks promising, with continuous advancements in smart sensing and wireless technologies expected to drive further demand. However, the market faces challenges such as the need for cost-effective scalability and alignment with Industry 4.0 standards. Additionally, geopolitical uncertainties and supply chain disruptions could impact the growth trajectory of the market.

Key Findings in Global Gas Sensors Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 3,830.22 million CAGR 8.7% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (34.4%) By Product Gas Analyzers and Monitors (33.1%) By Connectivity Wired (65.6%) By Technology Electrochemical (36.7%) By Output Type Analog (68%) By Form Factor Fixed/Mounted (56.4%) By Gas Type Carbon Dioxide (31.7%) By Application Industrial (67.4%) Top Trends Increasing adoption of wireless and IoT-enabled gas sensors for remote monitoring and data analytics

Growing demand for miniaturized and portable gas sensors in personal safety and mobile applications

Rising popularity of multi-gas sensors capable of detecting multiple gases simultaneously Top Drivers Stringent government regulations and industry standards for worker safety and environmental protection

Rapid industrialization and urbanization leading to increased need for air quality monitoring and control

Technological advancements in sensor materials, electronics, and data processing enabling improved performance and reliability Top Challenges High research and development costs associated with developing advanced and application-specific gas sensors

Ensuring sensor selectivity and minimizing cross-sensitivity in complex gas mixtures and harsh environments

Gas Analyzers and Monitors Sensors Driving Innovation and Compliance Across Industries, Contribute Over 33.1% Revenue

Gas analyzers and monitors segment of the gas sensors market are indispensable tools across various industries, playing a crucial role in ensuring safety, efficiency, and compliance with environmental regulations. These devices are essential for maintaining a safe working environment, particularly in industries such as oil and gas, chemical manufacturing, and mining, where hazardous gases are common. In 2023, there were 320 workplace fatalities in the US due to exposure to harmful substances or environments, highlighting the importance of gas analyzers in preventing accidents. Moreover, gas analyzers optimize industrial processes, improving efficiency and reducing waste. In the steel industry, maintaining the proper blast furnace gas composition (20-30% CO, 1-3% H2, 55-60% N2) is crucial for efficient operation. Similarly, flue gas analyzers in power generation optimize combustion efficiency, potentially saving up to 3% in fuel costs for a 1% improvement in boiler efficiency.

Gas analyzers are witnessing a significant growth in the gas sensors market because they ensure compliance with environmental regulations, such as the EPA's continuous emissions monitoring requirements and the EU's Industrial Emissions Directive. They are vital for quality control in industries like food packaging, where modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) extends shelf life, and pharmaceuticals, where strict limits on contaminants are enforced. In healthcare, gas analyzers monitor patient health during anesthesia, with capnography measuring end-tidal CO2 levels (normal range: 35-45 mmHg). Indoor air quality monitoring, leak detection, and emergency response also rely heavily on gas analyzers. The US EPA estimates that leak detection and repair programs can reduce fugitive emissions by up to 70%.

Despite Strong Growth in Digitalization, Analogue Gas Sensors Remains a Top Choice, Control More than 68% Market Share

Analog gas sensors are experiencing a surge in demand in the gas sensors market driven by a blend of regulatory requirements, technological advancements, and growing environmental concerns. Governments globally are implementing stricter regulations to curb emissions from vehicles and industrial processes. For instance, the updated Corporate Average Fuel Economy and greenhouse gas emission standards for passenger cars, introduced in April 2020, have significantly impacted the market. Additionally, initiatives aimed at maintaining pollution-free cities are boosting the need for gas sensors to monitor hazardous gases such as CO, CO2, NOx, and SO2 in workplaces and public areas.

Technological advancements are pivotal in increasing the demand for these sensors. The integration of IoT technologies across various sectors, including healthcare, automotive, and environmental monitoring, has led to a 20% rise in the adoption of IoT-based gas sensors. These sensors in the gas sensors market enable real-time monitoring and provide immediate alerts in case of gas leaks or abnormal conditions. Analog gas sensors are favored for their high technical performance, crucial for accurate gas detection due to their ability to analyze variations in current measurements effectively. The industrial and commercial applications of gas sensors are vast. The growing emphasis on workplace safety has led to a 15% increase in the use of gas analyzers and monitors in industries producing potentially hazardous chemicals and gases. In the healthcare sector, there is a heightened demand for oxygen detectors, incubators, and respiration rate monitors, driving the market for gas sensors by 12%.

Emerging trends and innovations are contributing to this upward trajectory.

The rise in demand for autonomous vehicles is expected to boost the gas sensors market by 18%, as these sensors are essential for monitoring and maintaining air quality within vehicles. Enhancements in the use of gas sensors in the defense and military sectors are also significant drivers, contributing to a 10% market growth. Economic dynamics, such as the forecasted 8% increase in natural gas prices in 2023, are anticipated to further drive the demand for gas sensors. The burgeoning demand for gas sensors in consumer electronics, propelled by favorable government regulations, is contributing to a market growth rate of 6%. Overall, the global market for gas sensors is projected to grow by 7.5% annually over the next five years, reflecting their increasing importance across multiple sectors.

Strong Emphasis on Stability and Precision Drives Demand for Wired Gas Sensors, Contribute Over 65.6% Revenue

In 2023, the wired segment dominated the global gas sensors market with a significant share of 65.6%. Despite the growing popularity of wireless technologies, wired gas sensors remain widely preferred due to their dependable and continuous operation, especially in critical missions. Industries such as oil & gas, manufacturing, and mining, which handle dangerous gases, favor wired sensors for their stability and ruggedness. Remarkably, the oil and gas industry alone accounted for around 30% of the global gas sensors market, utilizing wired sensors extensively for continuous monitoring and safety.

Wired gas sensors are crucial in sectors where precision and reliability are essential, as they are not susceptible to signal interference or limited coverage issues. Over 70% of installations in industrial production facilities use wired gas detectors to monitor emissions and ensure safety protocols are followed. The mining industry experienced a 15% rise in the adoption of gas sensors last year, with a strong preference for wired equipment due to their reliability in harsh environments. Environmental monitoring stations worldwide also heavily rely on wired technology, with more than 60% of such stations installing wired gas detectors for accurate pollutant detection and data generation.

The healthcare sector shows a high reliance on wired systems within the gas sensors market. Over 80% of hospitals globally have medical gas monitoring systems based on wired technology to ensure patient safety. In the automotive industry, approximately 25 million cars were fitted with cable-connected emission test equipment in 2023 alone, highlighting the sector's dependence on wired sensors for controlling vehicle pollution.

Asia Pacific Leads Global Gas Sensors Market Thanks to Strong Presence of Manufacturing and Chemical Industries

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for gas sensors, accounting for 34.4% of the global market share in 2023. The region's growth is driven by rapid industrialization, increasing automotive production, and stringent environmental regulations. China is leading the regional market due to quick industrialization and fast urbanization. India’s manufacturing sector registered an increase of 11.8% in 2023, while China recorded a growth rate of 4.6% for its industrial output the same year, resulting in high demands for gas detectors to ensure workplace safety and regulatory compliance. Apart from this, urbanization has significantly contributed to air pollution in this region. Over 60% of people living in Chinese cities have caused increased nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels alongside particulate matter (PM2.5). Governments have implemented measures like monitoring systems aligned with gas detectors to manage harmful pollutants, evident from more than one thousand stations used by Beijing city alone. These initiatives have led to a significant influx of demand for gas sensors in environmental monitoring applications.

Public awareness about environmental protection is rising in the Asia-Pacific gas sensors market. India plans to reduce its carbon footprint by 33% by 2045, boosting the adoption rates of gas sensors across various industries, including manufacturing. The chemical industry alone is expected to invest $500 million in sensors for detecting gases produced during production processes, emphasizing sustainability alongside industrialization.

North America holds the second-largest gas sensors market with the United States being the dominant player. The region's growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of gas sensors in the oil and gas industry and the growing demand for environmental monitoring. In North America, the oil and gas sector drives 40% of gas sensor demand, while industrial safety applications account for 35%, and environmental monitoring makes up 25%. The automotive industry, worth over $300 billion, is shifting from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles, which rely heavily on gas sensors for monitoring battery performance and ensuring compliance with safety regulations. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has implemented strict rules, increasing the demand for gas sensors. The market size for natural gas sniffers in North America's petroleum sector is projected to hit $1.2 billion by 2025. Additionally, hydrogen fuel cell research has attracted over $200 million in investments from the U.S. Department of Energy, highlighting the importance of gas sensors in emerging renewable energy sectors.

Global Gas Sensors Market Key Players

ABB Ltd.

AlphaSense Inc.

Dynament Ltd.

Emerson Electric, Co. Ltd.

Figaro Engineering

GASTEC Corporation

Honeywell Analytics

MEMBRAPOR AG

MSA Safety Inc.

Nemoto & Co. Ltd

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sensirion

Siemens

DENSO Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Product

Gas Analyzers & Monitors

Gas Detectors

Air Quality Monitors

Consumer Devices

Others

By Technology

Electrochemical

Semiconductors

Catalytic

Infrared

Laser

Flame Ionization Detection (FID)

Carbon Nanotubes

Others

By Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

By Output Type

Analog

Digital

By Form Factor

Portable

Handheld

Fixed/Mounted

By Gas Type

Oxygen

Carbon Monoxide (CO)

Hydrogen

Carbon Dioxide (CO2)

Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN)

Nitrogen Oxide

Hydrocarbons

Other

By Application

Residential

Industrial Automotive Agriculture Aerospace Consumer electronics HVAC Medical and Life-Science Petrochemical Semiconductor Transportation Construction (Infrastructure)

Research

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

