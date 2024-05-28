Motive.io: The Premier Choice for Enterprise Immersive Training, Integrates with Lenovo ThinkReality™ VRX via Snapdragon Spaces

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motive.io, renowned for its top-tier enterprise immersive training platform, proudly announces its integration with Lenovo ThinkReality™ VRX through Snapdragon Spaces, heralding a new era of enterprise experiences.



This strategic integration with Lenovo ThinkReality™ VRX, empowered by the Snapdragon Spaces XR™ Developer Platform , represents a significant leap forward in the realm of enterprise solutions. By seamlessly melding Motive.io's cutting-edge immersive training platform with Lenovo's innovative ThinkReality™ VRX, businesses gain access to unparalleled productivity, collaboration, and innovation.

Motive.io boasts a proven track record in crafting immersive and captivating training experiences tailored explicitly for enterprise needs and seamless integration with existing learning management systems (LMS). With an unwavering commitment to user-centric design and interactivity, Motive.io empowers organizations to deliver impactful training programs that yield tangible results in the real world.

Lenovo ThinkReality™ VRX offers a comprehensive suite of enterprise-grade virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) solutions, enabling businesses to fully harness the transformative power of VR technology. From facilitating remote collaboration to offering immersive training simulations, ThinkReality™ VRX provides a versatile platform designed to meet the diverse needs of modern enterprises.

Through integration with Snapdragon Spaces, Motive.io and Lenovo ThinkReality™ VRX deliver a seamless and intuitive integration experience. By harnessing the combined strengths of these platforms, enterprises gain access to a unified ecosystem that simplifies the deployment and management of immersive training solutions.

"We are excited to collaborate with Lenovo and Snapdragon Spaces to provide seamless enterprise solutions that revolutionize the way businesses train and collaborate," said Ryan Chapman, CEO of Motive.io. "Our integration with Lenovo ThinkReality™ VRX signifies a significant advancement in delivering immersive training experiences that drive tangible business outcomes. Additionally, this integration ensures that all organizations leveraging the Motive XMS can benefit from this groundbreaking collaboration."

About Motive.io

Motive.io stands at the forefront of immersive training solutions, leveraging virtual and augmented reality technologies to redefine training and education. The Motive XR Management System (XMS) is a secure, robust, enterprise-grade platform that empowers organizations to create, manage, and deploy realistic and interactive simulations for training purposes. Motive.io's innovative training approach has been embraced by companies across diverse industries, including energy, manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation.

