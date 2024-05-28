Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Fastly, Inc. (FSLY)

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Fastly, Inc. (“Fastly” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FSLY) securities between February 15, 2024 and May 1, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the Company’s investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint in the lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) contrary to its representations to investors, Fastly was in fact experiencing a significant deceleration in growth among its largest customers and was losing the increased market share it had gained as a result of the 2023 CDN consolidation trend; (ii) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue growth; (iii) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to meet its own previously issued revenue guidance for FY 2024; (iv) as a result, the Company’s financial position and/or prospects were overstated; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The Complaint further alleges that the truth emerged on May 1, 2024, during after-market hours, when Fastly issued a press release announcing the Company’s Q1 2024 financial results. The Complaint alleges that the Company lowered its FY 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $555 million to $565 million, significantly below its previously issued FY 2024 revenue guidance of $580 million to $590 million, and below consensus estimates of $584.62 million for the same period.

The Complaint further alleges that then, on May 2, 2024, during pre-market hours, Bank of America downgraded Fastly stock from a “Buy” rating to an “Underperform” rating and cut its price target on the stock from $18 per share to a mere $8 per share, noting that “[d]ecelerating growth in Fastly’s largest customers, share loss in delivery, and limited visibility in 2H cause us to question a rebound in 2024,” and that “[w]hile we continue to like Fastly’s positioning in the edge compute market, we see it as a 2025 opportunity instead of a near-term growth driver.”

The Complaint further alleges that following these developments, Fastly’s stock price fell $4.14 per share, or 32.02%, to close at $8.79 per share on May 2, 2024.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Fastly should contact the Firm prior to the July 23, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .