Zero-In by ROOT Brands Has Partnered With Gamer Update To Offer Gaming Supplements At Live Events

Franklin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin, Tennessee -

Franklin, TN – ROOT Brands is pleased to announce signing a contract with Gaming World Media as a product sponsor of the Gamer Update Show hosted by Jake Lucky for part of the 2024 season.

For decades, extreme caffeine abuse has been associated with the gaming community and, in more recent years, abuse of prescription medication such as Adderall for competitive-level gaming.

Zero-In by ROOT offers a healthy alternative that encourages deep mental focus over hours of sustained effort and stress while supporting the body's natural health.

For years, Zero-In has been used by Olympic athletes, rock climbers, triathletes, long-distance runners, tennis players, and jiu-jitsu artists. Many enjoy performance benefits from deep mental focus with the body naturally producing dopamine and serotonin.

Now, with this partnership with Gaming World Media, Zero-In powered by The ROOT Brands will bring this same focus to the highest level of Competitive gamers and esports athletes alike. The goal of the partnership is to generate more conversation about healthy habits that elite gamers employ to maintain peak mental focus over a long period of time.

What is Zero-In by ROOT

Zero-In was formulated by Dr. Christina Rahm as a nootropic to enhance brain function through natural adaptogens that support the body in stressful situations.

Zero In goes beyond merely enhancing mental performance; it's a nutritional supplement that delivers a sustained increase in performance, energy, and focus. By choosing Zero In, individuals can avoid the significant health risks associated with excessive caffeine consumption and the long-term use of prescription medications. It's designed to support not just the mind but the overall health of the user, offering a holistic approach to wellness and cognitive function. This makes Zero In helpful for anyone looking to improve their mental acuity and health without compromising their well-being.

Who is Jake Lucky

Jake Lucky, also known as "JakeSucky" on Twitter, emerged in the gaming scene in 2020, engaging extensively with esports athletes, casters, and journalists. He started a YouTube channel, called "Esports Talk," known for frequent uploads covering CS:GO and esports news. Today, get the latest news from his Gamer Update, and find him around the world on the Gaming World Tour, participating at the world’s most prestigious gaming events.

Described as resembling Philip DeFranco with a caffeine addiction, he's recognizable for his energetic reporting style and pointed questions. He's considered a longstanding figure in the esports community by some.

Moving Away From Energy Drinks Toward Nootropics For Focus

While everyone enjoys a fizzy coconut-watermelon-peach-flavored mashup of green coffee extract and concentrated sugar, the industry is also well aware that chugging energy drinks causes health and mood issues for gamers and the population in general.

Aside from the heart and liver damage from uncontrolled dosage, coming off of energy drink highs can be brutal, and the jitters from sustained use can have negative effects on overall scores and attention spans. Finding an alternative that doesn't cause anxiety and heart issues is critical for the gaming community.

Adrenal fatigue is also becoming a more chronic problem associated with high levels of caffeine use. Symptoms such as fatigue, irritability, difficulty concentrating, and low energy levels can become more prevalent, interfering with gaming performance and enjoyment. Adrenal fatigue may also impair cognitive function, reaction time, and decision-making abilities, all crucial aspects of gaming proficiency.

This is where nootropics come in. Replacing sugary and highly caffeinated drinks with a measured dose of adaptogen blend like ZeroIn allows the community to enjoy physical performance without the health detriments of stimulants.

The first event where gamers can see Zero-In by Root up close will be DreamHack Dallas from May 31st to June 2nd, 2024. Tune in for exclusive discounts available to livestream viewers.

They do not claim or imply their products prevent, treat, or cure any illness, disorder, or disease. They focus on the ROOT cause to support the pathway to create Greatness.

Medical Disclaimer: The information provided is for educational purposes only. It is not intended as medical advice or a substitute for the medical advice of a physician or other qualified health care professionals. This information is not to be used for self-diagnosis. Always consult your doctor for medical advice or information about diagnosis and treatment. Statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

###

For more information about The Root Brands, contact the company here:



The Root Brands

Patrick Moen

1 (980) 400-3245

hello@therootbrands.com

393 Nichol Mill Ln Unit 250B

Franklin, TN 37067

United States of America