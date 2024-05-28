SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Acquisition of Avangrid, Inc. By Iberdrola, S.A.

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who own Avangrid, Inc. (“Avangrid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: “AGR”) stock purchased prior to May 17, 2024 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the acquisition of Avangrid, Inc. by Iberdrola, S.A. (“IBDRY”). As a result of the merger, Catalent stockholders will receive $35.75 per share in cash.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://zlk.com/mna2/avangrid-inc-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Avangrid investigation concerns whether Iberdrola and the Board of AGR have harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

