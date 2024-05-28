Global Green Data Center Market Size To Worth USD 281.4 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 13.10%

New York, United States , May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Green Data Center Market Size to Grow from USD 82.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 281.4 Billion By 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.10% during the forecast period.





The green data centre industry is quickly increasing, propelled by rising demand for sustainable data solutions. Companies are increasingly focused on green data centres to reduce environmental impact and operational costs. The market's primary initiatives include implementing energy-efficient technologies, utilising renewable energy sources, and leveraging innovative solutions such as server virtualization and cloud computing. The efficiency and sustainability of data centres are measured using measures such as Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and Carbon Usage Effectiveness (CUE). LEED certifications are vital for establishing and recognising sustainable data centre practices. The industry is rapidly evolving to meet the increasing demand for environmentally responsible data solutions, with a focus on reducing energy use, cutting carbon emissions, and supporting resource conservation.



Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Green Data Center Market Size By Component (Solutions and Services), By User (Colocation Providers, Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), and Enterprises), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033.”

Insights by Component

The solutions segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Increasing regulations aiming at lowering carbon emissions and encouraging sustainability are driving organisations to adopt green data centre solutions. In addition, many businesses are voluntarily committed to reducing their carbon footprint as part of their corporate social responsibility initiatives. Traditional data centres require large amounts of electricity, resulting in high running expenses. Green data centre solutions, such as energy-efficient cooling systems, renewable energy integration, and optimal server utilisation, assist cut energy consumption and running costs, making them more appealing to enterprises. As people become more conscious of the environmental impact of data centres, there is a greater need for sustainable solutions from both corporations and consumers. This increased awareness is prompting organisations to prioritise green activities and invest in environmentally friendly data centre equipment.

Insights by User

The colocation providers segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The expansion of digital technology, as well as the exponential rise of data generated by organisations, is driving up demand for data centre services. Colocation companies allow organisations to outsource their data centre needs, such as server hosting, networking, and storage, without incurring major upfront infrastructure costs. Colocation services can be less expensive than developing and maintaining your own data centre equipment. Green data centre technologies, such as energy-efficient cooling and power systems, can further cut operational costs, making colocation a cost-effective alternative for enterprises wishing to optimise their IT spending. Businesses are increasingly considering environmental sustainability while choosing service providers.

North America Market Statistics

North America is anticipated to dominate the Green Data Center Market from 2023 to 2033. The rapid deployment of 5G technology, combined with the development of mobile broadband, is driving up demand for green data centres. Increased data traffic necessitates improved processing and storage options. The rise of cloud computing and big data analytics is another important element driving market growth. These technologies necessitate resilient and scalable data centre infrastructures, highlighting the need for energy-efficient and sustainable solutions. North American governments are enacting stronger environmental restrictions and sustainability efforts, encouraging businesses to embrace greener practices. This includes incentives and funding for the construction of energy-efficient data centres.

Asia Pacific Market Statistics

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. The future of the APAC green data centre industry appears bright, thanks to continuous investments in renewable energy and advances in power and cooling technologies. The emphasis on reducing carbon footprints and reaching net-zero targets is likely to encourage additional innovations and improvements in data centre infrastructure across the area. The region is experiencing an increase in demand for large data centres, causing industry leaders such as Huawei to emphasise the significance of speeding up the energy transition to provide safe, affordable, and dependable green energy to data centres and the smart world.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Green Data Center Market are IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, Cisco, NEC Corporation, Schneider Electric, ZutaCore, Super Micro, Delta Electronics, ABB Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Nortek Air Solutions, Eaton Corporation, Cyber Power Systems, Digital Realty Trust, Midas Green Technologies, NTT Communications, and other key vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In December 2023, Liberation Technology Services (LTS) partnered with E-New Data Corp. to build a cutting-edge, environmentally friendly data centre by 2024. The collaboration between LTS and E-New Data Co., Ltd. significantly reduces power and water consumption when compared to traditional data centres.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Green Data Center Market, Component Analysis

Solutions

Services

Green Data Center Market, User Analysis

Colocation Providers

Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

Enterprises

Green Data Center Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



