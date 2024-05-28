Lencore Acoustics LLC. Is Excited To Announce the Relaunch of Sound Masking Solution Lencore Silver

Huntington, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington, New York -

[Huntington, NY] — Lencore Acoustics LLC. is excited to announce the relaunch of Lencore Silver, an innovative sound masking solution designed to enhance privacy and acoustic comfort in various professional environments. As workplaces evolve, the demand for effective sound management solutions has never been higher. Lencore Silver is set to meet these needs with state-of-the-art technology and improved features.

How Does Sound Masking with Lencore Silver Work

Sound masking with Silver is engineered to blend into a room's ambient background noise, effectively reducing the intelligibility of human speech and minimizing distractions. This process is crucial for maintaining acoustic privacy and comfort in workspaces.

What Makes Silver Different

"Silver was originally designed for masking only projects. However, it is now capable of being connected to our G8350 head-end to access System Manager, the GUI control software," says Martin Cook, Director of Engineering at Lencore. "Users can add an MPI (G1505) to incorporate background music and paging. The addition of a head-end also allows the user to daisy chain other Silver units for more coverage and control all units from the System Manager. In effect, we have made Silver expandable as our customers’ needs grow."

The re-engineered Silver not only boasts a rack-mounted enclosure but also several unique selling points:

Four independent channels for tailored volume and contour adjustment per channel

Green Sound™ with a pre-configured curve and contour for optimal sound quality

Handheld remote for convenient adjustments

Expansive coverage of up to 6000 square feet per unit

Who Can Benefit from Lencore Silver Sound Masking

Silver is ideally suited for small to medium-sized businesses with open office layouts, shared workspaces, or areas where speech privacy and noise control are crucial. From executive and HR offices to open settings, conference rooms, and hallways, Silver helps improve productivity and comfort while lowering speech intelligibility between rooms.

What Are the Benefits of Using Lencore Silver

Businesses using Lencore Silver can expect significant returns on investment thanks to the system's control flexibility, competitive pricing, and easy installation. Its scalability ensures that businesses are future-proofed against evolving acoustic challenges. Silver is not only a cost-effective solution but also an essential tool for modern office environments.

Why Choose Lencore for Sound Masking Solutions

Choosing Lencore means opting for quality and dedication. They offer a 10-year warranty on equipment, free custom design, live technical support, and shipping within 24 hours. Experience the Lencore difference and how they can help tailor their sound masking solutions to meet any need. Discover more about their comprehensive solutions at Lencore Sound Masking Solutions.

Lencore is committed to providing industry-leading solutions that enhance workplace productivity and privacy. With the relaunch of Silver, Lencore continues to lead the way in sound masking technology.

For more information about Lencore Acoustics LLC., contact the company here:



Lencore Acoustics LLC.

Chase Rupe

516-682-9292

info@lencore.com

839 New York Avenue Suite 21, Huntington, New York 11743, US