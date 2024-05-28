Olympic Behavioral Health, A West Palm Beach Drug Rehab, Now In-network with Tricare, Enhancing Mental Wellness Services

Lantana, Florida, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympic Behavioral Health in Lantana, FL, offers a supportive environment for individuals battling addiction, helping them rediscover what’s truly meaningful in their lives. Committed to providing accessible and efficient mental wellness services, the drug rehab West Palm Beach is now an in-network provider with Tricare to equip military families with the resources and support they need to live uninhibitedly.

Military families experience significant challenges, including long separations, frequent relocations, and deployments, which may lead to heightened stress levels. With these stressors, they can experience issues such as anxiety, alcohol or drug misuse, heightened anger, sleep disturbances, and fatigue. As a result, the need to prioritize, safeguard, and promote mental health becomes crucial. Addressing these needs enhances the well-being of children, parents, spouses, and extended family members associated with military personnel.

With Olympic Behavioral Health’s recent partnership with Tricare, a major health service provider, the drug rehab makes medical care more accessible to covered loved ones. Additionally, clients can enjoy lower out-of-pocket costs like copayments, coinsurance, or deductibles when seeking treatment for their mental health.

Tricare beneficiaries have access to a range of mental health treatment options at Olympic Behavioral Health, recognizing the often intertwined nature of mental health and addiction. It’s not uncommon for military families to confront both simultaneously during rehabilitation. The center specializes in diagnosing co-occurring disorders and provides comprehensive treatment for PTSD, anxiety, depression, and anger management, addressing underlying issues.

At the center, clients can also access a range of evidence-based treatment modalities, such as individual and group therapy, medication-assisted treatment, and holistic therapies. The addiction treatment center also offers partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs.

In addition to having access to different treatment options for substance abuse, addiction, and mental health, as well as comprehensive support, military families can enjoy coordinated care between the drug rehab center and other healthcare providers within the Tricare network for extensive treatment.

Olympic Behavioral Health understands the link between mental health, addiction, and the struggles military families experience. The center’s comprehensive treatment plans address all aspects, helping clients enjoy a path to freedom and an enjoyable life. Through its partnership with Tricare, the drug rehab center is excited to empower military families with a wide range of addiction and mental health treatment options and support services, fostering a healthier, brighter future for loved ones.

About Olympic Behavioral Health

Located in West Palm Beach, Florida, Olympic Behavioral Health is a leading addiction treatment center providing comprehensive treatment options. With a team of experienced addiction treatment professionals, the center helps clients uncover and address the root cause of the issues they face and develop healthy coping mechanisms for lasting recovery.

