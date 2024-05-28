Mina Verde Opens New Luxury Wellness Retreat on Costa Rica’s Osa Peninsula

Savegre de Aguirre, Costa Rica, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacationing, tourism, and wellness are taking a new shape in Costa Rica as Mina Verde announces the opening of its luxury basecamp and wellness retreat. The wellness retreat, located on Costa Rica’s Osa Peninsula, offers a chance for tourists and locals to get away to the Southern Pacific while enjoying the many offerings of the sanctuary.

A company spokesperson described Mina Verde as a wellness sanctuary and tourism paradise. The three-acre slice of land boasts flourishing green mountains that overlook the Pacific Ocean. Located on the Osa Peninsula of Costa Rica, the wellness retreat offers stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and tranquil properties designed to enhance and improve relaxation and well-being.

Perfect for business retreats and yoga retreats, Mina Verde offers properties that include a main house and co-working space, three cabins made from upcycled materials, a yoga deck with a fire pit, and a soda bar. The business is focused on providing the perfect relaxation experience to customers and does that excellently through customized plans and solutions based on customer needs.

Describing their personalized retreats, the spokesperson noted that they deliver specialized Costa Rica retreats taught by local, driven, and qualified teachers, allowing tourists and visitors to master a skill and gain lifelong knowledge all within the beautiful and relaxing sprawl of nature offered by the Osa Peninsula. More than that, they also offer body movement and wellness retreat classes daily and planned adventures to keep visitors and vacationers entertained.

Vacationers interested in adrenaline-inducing experiences will have access to a wide range of activities, including wildlife tours, zip lining, water rafting, surfing lessons, horseback riding, and more. The retreat also offers waterfall hikes and an unrivaled sweat lodge experience.

Tourists interested in sightseeing will have access to some of the best ones on the Peninsula. The spokesperson said: “Your retreat can be just as adventurous as it is relaxing with Mina Verde’s one-of-a-kind guided excursions and on-site activities. Mina Verde sits atop a gorgeous coastal road that lingers past beach after beach and through vibrant towns and refreshing forests. You are minutes from Manuel Antonio, the eclectic surf vibes of Dominical and the world-famous whale’s tail beach in Uvita.”

Mina Verde is open to tourists, locals, and the public. They’re inviting all to explore the beauty of their digital detox retreat, DIY retreat, movement and wellness retreat, and Spanish immersion retreat.

About Mina Verde

Mina Verde is located on Costa Rica’s Osa Peninsula and offers a mix of wellness, relaxation, and luxury in one place. With various carefully curated and specialized retreats available, it is the perfect spot for a luxury vacation, business retreats, relaxation, and getaways.

