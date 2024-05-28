Intetics Recognized as a Clutch Global Leader for Spring 2024

NAPLES, Fla., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intetics Inc., a leading global technology company providing custom software development , team extension, and digital transformation services, announced its recognition as a 2024 Spring Global Award winner for Custom Software Development services on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver scores that are calculated based on client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch.



"Receiving the Clutch Global Leader award is a significant achievement for our team," said Boris Kontsevoi, President and CEO of Intetics. "It underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that drive success for our clients. We are grateful for the trust our clients place in us and for their positive feedback, which has propelled us to this esteemed recognition."

“It is a joy to witness the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform, and an even greater joy to recognize these companies as Clutch Global honorees,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. “Their dedication to delivering next-level services to clients has not only bolstered their own success but empowered numerous clients to thrive as well. In recognizing this spring’s Clutch Global honorees, we aim to showcase industry leaders and encourage connections for Clutch users seeking tailored services to achieve their goals.” Intetics has consistently demonstrated excellence in custom software development, delivering projects that not only meet but exceed client expectations. Our team’s innovative solutions and client-centric approach have garnered numerous positive reviews and solidified our reputation as a trusted partner in the technology space.

About Intetics

Intetics Inc. is a leading American technology company specializing in custom software application development, the creation of distributed professional teams, software product quality assessment, and comprehensive digital solutions. Our expertise spans SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies.

Leveraging proprietary business models such as Offshore Dedicated Team® and Remote In-Sourcing® , along with our advanced Technical Debt Reduction Platform (TETRA™) and measurable SLAs for software engineering, Intetics empowers innovative organizations to harness global talent. Our work is guided by our Predictive Software Engineering framework, ensuring exceptional results.

For over 29 years, Intetics has consistently exceeded client expectations. We hold ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certifications and are recognized partners of Microsoft Gold, Amazon, and UiPath Silver. Our commitment to innovation and excellence has earned us numerous accolades, including Inc5000, Software 500, CRN 100, American Business, Deloitte Fast 50, European IT Excellence, Best European BPO, Stevie People’s Choice, Clutch and ACQ5 Awards, IAOP Global Outsourcing 100, and the Fortune Innovative 300 lists. Discover more at https://intetics.com .

About Clutch

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.