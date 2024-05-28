Pool Corporation Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

COVINGTON, La., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq: POOL) announced today that it will participate in the following investor events in the month of June 2024:



June 4, 2024 – William Blair 44 th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Annual Growth Stock Conference June 5, 2024 – Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

June 10, 2024 – Oppenheimer 24 th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference

Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference June 12, 2024 – 2024 Wells Fargo Industrial Conference

The presentation materials used in these events will be posted on the Investor Relations section of POOLCORP’s website.

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 440 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kristin S. Byars

985.801.5153

kristin.byars@poolcorp.com

Curtis J. Scheel

985.801.5341

curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com