The Grove Estate: A Peru Drug Rehab Addressing the Opioid Epidemic Through Evidence-Based Practices

Peru, IN, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Library of Medicine's recent reports underline a grim reality: a rise in drug-related overdoses, mainly linked to illicit opioids in Indiana. Some of the reasons for this rise in opioid abuse include social anxiety, depression, and stress, among other reasons. To address this problem and help people struggling with drug addiction, The Grove Estate is using evidence-based practices.

One of the programs offered at The Grove Estate is medically monitored detox and withdrawal management. The rehab administers physician-prescribed medications and monitors the patients. The process is deeply rooted in some of the latest research in the neurobiology of addiction - and all the potential challenges faced by patients, such as vulnerability to relapse, are addressed. As a result, patients come out of the detox program better and ready to relate with their peers and better at responding to triggers and stressors. Additionally, the non-coercive program is critical in preparing the persons struggling with opioid addiction for other programs.

The Peru drug rehab is also dedicated to working with each patient personally, as each individual has a unique story and experience. The detox professional first gathers information and learns the patient’s story to make critical decisions, especially on the best path forward. These professionals working with patients are psychiatric providers, medical providers, registered nurses, mental health workers, and rec therapists.

After detox, The Grove Estate offers different treatment modalities. One of them is individual counseling. These are tailored sessions where the therapist and a patient delve deep into the challenges these individuals face and craft strategies to navigate them without going back to substance use. Therapy sessions can also be in groups, where individuals of similar professional backgrounds are put together for counseling sessions. Other related modalities include stress management workshops and relapse prevention.

Besides evidence-based practices, the rehab goes the extra mile to protect patient’s dignity and privacy. The team is highly trained on ways to ensure a patient’s journey to recovery is personal and done in an environment of empathy and understanding. Additionally, together with the patient, the rehab works on identifying and addressing triggers, as addiction does not exist in a vacuum.

Patient comfort is also a priority to The Grove Estate. Every room and space within the campus is intentionally designed to evoke a warm, cozy, and welcoming atmosphere with a home-like feel. The goal is to prevent individuals from feeling as though they are in a clinical or unfamiliar environment, potentially affecting their recovery journey.

About The Grove Estate

The Grove Estate provides holistic treatment programs for individuals struggling with alcohol and drug dependencies, mental health challenges, and trauma. Acknowledging the distinctiveness of each case, the luxury drug rehab center tailors treatments while ensuring patients receive assistance from a team of highly qualified professionals. The team comprises psychiatric providers, medical providers, registered nurses, mental health workers, and a rec therapist.

