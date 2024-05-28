iStaging reveals Next Generation MR experiences at VivaTech 2024.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iStaging is an innovative Mixed Reality SaaS company driven by computer vision & AI, backed by 10 years of technological development and 100,000 corporate users around the world. The company provides an AI-driven spatial computing platform for businesses of all sizes, to transcend space, time and human interaction by enabling customers to create immersive experiences very fast, without any technical skill.





From Digital Twins to AI-generated fictional worlds, iStaging blurs the distinction between real and virtual environments. It offers a seamless and highly efficient blending of the physical environment with the digital realm that creates endless possibilities for highly immersive, interactive experiences in a data-driven customer-centric and omnichannel approach.

iStaging joined VivaTech this year to showcase its new technological milestones in Spatial Computing, powered by more than 1 million virtual spaces created by its clients. Alongside patented development of specialized features for various businesses such as Retail, Luxury, Smart cities, Mobility, Entertainment and Media, iStaging aims to popularize MR content with the release of XR wearables by presenting XR content.

iStaging services mainly specialize in smart twin creation of any brand's physical activations, virtual clienteling, immersive commerce, spatial website and learning & development. User-friendly adoption, real-time, cross-device including wearables, autonomy, high scalability, customization and deep integration capabilities are unparalleled competitive advantages that makes iStaging technology unique.

iStaging CEO Johnny Lee mentioned, "When we created in 2015, it was our vision to experience virtual reality just naturally by raising hands, speaking and moving our heads. I believe that this will come true soon." He also emphasized, "1 million of customer content that iStaging has been creating for 10 years will be equipped in XR/AR glasses. Since iStaging possesses all of the rare creativity, technology, and content assets, it will be only iStaging that can make it happen."

MR content applications related to IP for Entertainment and Media have been successfully initiated by the iStaging Asia team based in Seoul: BizEnter, a Korean entertainment media company in cooperation with iStaging, invited UNIS, DXMON, BEWAVE, ASC2NT, NCHIVE, WOOAH, KINGDOM, TripleS, LEE DONGYEOL, LEO, 82MAJOR, CHUU. They sent a congratulatory message, aiming to start presenting global MR content with K-POP stars.

In September 2023, iStaging established iStaging Asia through a limited partnership with INOK, IP OMO (Online Merge with Offline) company in Korea. It is expected to serve as a testbed for entertainment, art, etc. INOK's CEO Minjae Song explained, "INOK is trying to present MR content on a trial basis in Asia with available global character IP, celebrity IP, and global artists. Then we are going to expand globally." He added, "We have already decided on partners in real estate, art, entertainment, education, and media fields for this."

iStaging has been collaborating with prestigious clients amongst which LVMH and Kering Maisons (Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., DIOR, Chandon, Bulgari, Tag Heuer, YSL…), BNP Paribas, RE/MAX, AECOM, Mercedes, Van Gogh Museum. iStaging was a Finalist of The LVMH INNOVATION AWARD in 2021, also Coup de Coeur VivaTech 2022.

