Finning releases 2023 sustainability report: A year of continued progress

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) ("Finning," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") announced today the release of our 2023 Sustainability Report, offering a balanced view on the progress of our sustainability efforts.



In 2023, we continued our work in key areas such as employee safety and well-being, diversity and inclusion, greenhouse gas emissions reduction, and community support.

"Our people are at the heart of our business, and we are committed to ensuring their well-being and success. In 2023, we embedded Sustainable Growth into our strategy to ensure we are managing our business in a responsible and resilient way," said Kevin Parkes, president and CEO of Finning. “I am very proud of the progress we made toward our sustainability goals in 2023 while also delivering strong growth. We are committed to creating a positive impact on our employees, customers, partners and the communities where we work by building safe, secure and inclusive environments."

Key highlights from our 2023 Sustainability Report:

A 29% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions from our 2017 baseline, keeping us on track to achieve our 40% reduction goal by 2027.

A 27% reduction in Significant Incident Frequency compared to 2021.

A fivefold increase in 4Refuel renewable and low-carbon fuels sales compared to 2022.

Women represent 32% of our senior leadership.

Procurement of $39.6M from Indigenous-owned businesses in Canada.



Sustainability is a guiding principle for us, and our 2023 Sustainability Report reflects our commitment to balanced and transparent reporting. It provides an overview of our initiatives and performance in five key areas over the past year:

People: Ensuring safe and secure, healthy, inclusive, and respectful workplaces, to enable our people to have a positive impact on each other, our customers and the communities where we work.

Ensuring safe and secure, healthy, inclusive, and respectful workplaces, to enable our people to have a positive impact on each other, our customers and the communities where we work. Environment: Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from our facilities and fleet, managing waste, and preventing spills.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from our facilities and fleet, managing waste, and preventing spills. Customers: Offering products and digital solutions that help our customers improve their safety and environmental performance, and business productivity.

Offering products and digital solutions that help our customers improve their safety and environmental performance, and business productivity. Communities & Indigenous Engagement: Partnering with organizations that support science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, women and girls, as well as Indigenous and other under-served communities.

Partnering with organizations that support science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, women and girls, as well as Indigenous and other under-served communities. Governance, Ethics & Cybersecurity: Ensuring effective processes and controls are in place to prevent unlawful or unethical behaviours, identify and manage key risks, support and protect employees who speak up, and protect Finning’s, our employees and customers’ information.



Our Sustainability Report is supplemented by our 2023 Joint Modern Slavery report, our Global Sustainability Policy, and our 2023 GHG Limited Assurance Report. These documents can be found at https://www.finning.com/en_CA/company/sustainability-report.html.

ABOUT FINNING

Finning is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer, delivering excellent service to customers for over 90 years. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

