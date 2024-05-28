Nyrstar NV – Additional update regarding the FSMA sanctions proceedings

28 May 2024 at 23.00 CEST

Nyrstar NV (“Nyrstar”, or the “Company”) today provides an additional update regarding the proceedings pending before the FSMA Sanctions Committee.

As is known, the FSMA Management Committee decided, on 30 September 2022, to initiate proceedings against Nyrstar before the FSMA Sanctions Committee which may result in the imposition of an administrative fine. The Management Committee then also asked the investigating officer to prepare an additional report on the possible application of an administrative fine to each of the directors (or their permanent representatives) of Nyrstar in office at the time of the facts.

Nyrstar does not communicate any details on the content or course of these proceedings, given their confidential nature. This is also stated on its webpage “Summary of current administrative and legal proceedings” ( https://www.nyrstarnv.be/en/investors/restructuring/summary-of-ongoing-proceedings ). It did, however, provide certain information that was already included in the FSMA’s own communications.

The FSMA has requested that Nyrstar complete this information by indicating (i) that the Sanctions Committee has merged the case against Nyrstar with that against the directors who were in office at the time of the facts, and (ii) that the Sanctions Committee accordingly determined a procedural calendar.

The Company has also completed this on its webpage “Summary of current administrative and legal proceedings” ( https://www.nyrstarnv.be/en/investors/restructuring/summary-of-ongoing-proceedings ).

