Campbell Private Wealth Management of Midland, Texas, Joins the Ashton Thomas Private Wealth Network

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campbell Private Wealth Management, led by cofounder Craig Campbell, has joined the Ashton Thomas Private Wealth Network. Based in Midland, Texas, Campbell was formerly affiliated with the Wells Fargo Financial Network (FiNet). The firm rebranded from Campbell Securities to Campbell Private Wealth Management as part of the move. Campbell had approximately $400 million in assets under management at FiNet.



“We have spent over a decade building a team I believe in,” states Craig Campbell, Founder, Managing Partner, Senior Portfolio Manager of Campbell Private Wealth Management. “We are proud of our legacy and our recent growth, and we are committed to bringing solutions and services that meet the evolving needs of our valued clients. We believe the Ashton Thomas Private Wealth Network is the right environment for the next phase of Campbell’s growth and development.”

In addition to Mr. Campbell, joining the Ashton Thomas Private Wealth Network as part of Campbell Private Wealth Management are: Marcel Campos, MBA, Wealth Advisor, Partner, Senior Portfolio Manager; Braden Schaffner, Wealth Advisor, Partner, Senior Portfolio Manager; Stefan P. Faria, Wealth Advisor, Partner, Portfolio Manager & Research; J. Hirohito “Hiro” Yamaguchi Esquivel, Wealth Advisor; and two administrative staff.

Mr. Campbell was with FiNet for 14 years and had previous stints at Merrill Lynch, Prudential Bache, and E.F. Hutton. Mr. Campos has worked with Mr. Campbell since 2013 and is a former professional basketball player from Brazil. Mr. Schaffner worked with Mr. Campbell from 2010-2021 and recently rejoined the team. Mr. Esquivel has been part of Campbell since 2015. Mr. Faria joined Campbell in 2022.

“As we continue to expand the independent channel at Ashton Thomas, we are excited to welcome the Campbell Private Wealth Management team,” says Aaron Brodt, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ashton Thomas. “Craig and his team are consummate financial professionals who made an intentional choice to join a platform that matches their trajectory in serving clients with complex wealth management needs. The Ashton Thomas Private Wealth Network is geared toward successful advisor teams who want to maintain autonomy in their brand, but who also value the functional support of a large firm ecosystem.”

Ashton Thomas, an Arax Investment Partners firm, continues to strategically grow diverse affiliation channels after partnering with Arax in 2023. The Ashton Thomas Private Wealth Network is the independent advisor channel of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth. Network firms receive customized support in financial planning, asset management, compliance marketing, and other verticals while retaining control of their brand, staff, and overhead.

About Ashton Thomas Private Wealth

Ashton Thomas is a diversified financial services firm committed to a culture of excellence, integrity, and respect in every aspect of its business. Through its various entities listed below, Ashton Thomas serves foundations, businesses, and affluent individuals and families by providing a range of services which include fee-based financial planning and investment portfolio management, retirement plan consulting, securities brokerage, life and health insurance, and income tax preparation. The firm also strives to remain at the forefront of technological innovation and thought leadership within the financial services industry.

Founded in 2010, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, LLC, (“ATPW”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser which provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Securities, LLC, (“ATS”) is a dually registered entity. ATS registered with FINRA as a broker-dealer in 1985 and provides securities brokerage services. ATS became an SEC-registered investment adviser in 2008 and provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Insurance Agency, LLC, (“ATIA”) provides life and health insurance brokerage services. ATIA also provides income tax services through its DBA, Ashton Thomas Tax Advisory. Representatives of the entities listed may only conduct business for which they are licensed, if required, and with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered and/or licensed.

Ashton Thomas is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and has a growing footprint throughout the continental United States.

About Arax Investment Partners

Arax Investment Partners is a rapidly growing, multi-boutique wealth management platform making strategic control investments in best-in-class operating companies in partnership with their founders and management teams. Arax is focused on making strategic investments and supporting RIAs, hybrid wealth managers, and advisor teams seeking a new growth platform to scale their businesses.

Arax enables its partners and affiliates to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering industry-leading financial services to their clients. Firms within the Arax network benefit from a seasoned management team with a successful track record of scaling wealth platforms, M&A experience, capital sourcing capabilities and company-building expertise backed by a proven investor with an extensive network, RedBird Capital Partners. Our experienced leaders, multi-platform structure and growth equity partnership create a unique advantage for our partners. For more information, please go to www.araxpartners.com.

