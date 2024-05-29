DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Individuals Whose Personal Data May Have Been Stolen In The TRC Staffing Services, Inc. d/b/a TRC Talent Solutions Data Breach

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action on behalf of consumers who were impacted by the TRC Staffing Services, Inc. d/b/a TRC Talent Solutions (“TRC”) data breach. TRC learned of suspicious activity on or about April 12, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.



About TRC Staffing Services, Inc. d/b/a TRC Talent Solutions

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, TRC is a talent solutions provider.

What happened?

On or about April 12, 2024, TRC detected abnormal activity on their computer systems, including the encryption of specific files. Subsequently, they initiated an investigation to determine the extent of the intrusion. The investigation revealed that an unauthorized party had accessed certain systems between March 25, 2024 and April 12, 2024, and potentially gained access to or obtained information from these systems. On May 9, 2024, it was determined that the information obtained included names and Social Security numbers of at least 158,593 people.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you need to understand the risks of possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft, and your legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal data compromised by the TRC data breach.

