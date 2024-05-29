Lingyun Xiang has been appointed as Financial and Economic Advisor to the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Beijing, China, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 15, 2024, on the occasion of the 53rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and China,Ambassador Baba Ahmad Jidda, OFR, the minister of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in China, appointed Professor Lingyun Xiang, an economist residing in the United States, as the Financial and Economic Advisor to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This appointment was made in recognition of Professor Xiang's efforts in promoting economic and trade exchanges and development between the two countries



The Federal Republic of Nigeria, located in southeastern West Africa, has a land area of 923,768 square kilometers and a population of 227 million (as of 2024). With over 250 ethnic groups. Abuja is the capital city, and the country is divided into one Federal Capital Territory and 36 states. Nigeria is the largest oil producer in Africa and the sixth-largest oil exporter in the world. It is a member of several international organizations, including the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Group of 77, the World Trade Organization, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, the African Union, and the Economic Community of West African States. As Africa's largest economy, Nigeria's GDP in 2022 was $477.3 billion, with a per capita GDP of $2,237 and a GDP growth rate of 3.3%.

The People's Republic of China and the Federal Republic of Nigeria established diplomatic relations on February 10, 1971. Since then, bilateral relations have developed smoothly. In 2005, the heads of state of China and Nigeria reached a consensus on establishing a strategic partnership. In 2009, the two countries held their first strategic dialogue.









Ambassador Baba Ahmad Jidda, OFR, on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and President Bola Tinubu, extended congratulations and gratitude to Professor Lingyun Xiang on his appointment as the new Financial and Economic Advisor to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Professor Lingyun Xiang, the Financial and Economic Advisor to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, one of the members of the Royal Society of St. George, the Recipient of the King's Order of Merit, a lifetime Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, a lifelong full-time professor of the European Union University, a lifelong professor (doctoral supervisor) of the National University of Maryland, a distinguished professor of Peking University, a guest professor of the School of Applied Science and Technology of Beijing Union University, a visiting professor at Shaanxi University of Science & Technology, an international accountant (FAIA), an international certified public accountant (IAAP), a certified legal accountant (FCPA), a senior public accountant (FIPA) of the Institute of Public Accountants (IPA), a senior financial accountant (FFA FIPA) of the Institute of Financial Accountants (IFA), and an international certified Internet financial manager (ICIFM).

He is also a special economic advisor to the Central African Republic, chief economic advisor to the Republic of Haiti, special economic advisor to the Republic of Liberia, special economic advisor to the Republic of Zimbabwe, special financial and economic advisor to the Republic of Madagascar, the financial and economic advisor to the Republic of North Macedonia, chief financial and economic advisor to the Republic of Ghana, envoy for economic and cultural exchanges to the Republic of Guinea Bissau, ambassador for international public welfare and charity of the Republic of Mali, and honorary member of the China Organizing Committee for the 35th International Science and Peace Week of the United Nations, Economic Advisor to the Danzhai County Government and Expert Consultant to the Standing Committee of the Jiaozuo Municipal People's Congress.

He has authored numerous books published at home and abroad, including the ChatGPT's Future Has Arrived, The Way of the Metaverse, The Logic of Blockchain, A Practical Guide to Equity Incentives, Private Equity Investment Solutions, Blockchain: A Technological Revolution Empowering the Real Economy, Winning Financing - Financing and Growth of Small and Medium Enterprises, Global Visual Economics, Industrial Economics, International Trade and Economic Management, Logistics and Warehouse Management and E-commerce, Investment Risk and Operation Management, etc.





