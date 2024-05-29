Lilium and Luxaviation Take Partnership to Next Phase Focused on Operations and Ground Infrastructure

Lilium has agreed to a deal with Luxaviation to help prepare ExecuJet Fixed Base Operations (FBOs) and newly developed locations for the Lilium Jet



ExecuJet, part of the Luxaviation Group, is an industry leader in ground handling and ExecuJet's lounges will be a key part of the Lilium Jet's growing EMEA networks

Lilium and Luxaviation, through subsidiary Sigma Air Mobility, have been engaged since 2022 and see alignment between operations and ground infrastructure as a key next step towards regional electric aviation



GENEVA and MUNICH, Germany, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) jet and global pioneer in regional air mobility (RAM), today announced an expansion of its partnership with Luxaviation Group, one of the largest business aircraft and helicopter operators worldwide.

The expansion will unlock and leverage ExecuJet’s network of Fixed Based Operations (FBOs)—together with newly developed locations—to create electrified ground infrastructure for the Lilium Jet in key markets across Europe initially, with further sites in the Middle East planned.

Part of the Luxaviation Group, ExecuJet is an industry leader in ground handling and provides first class facilities for business aircraft, passengers, and crew across the world. Earlier this month, ExecuJet expanded its global footprint to 141 FBOs following its acquisition of Sky Valet. ExecuJet’s expansive FBO network will serve as a key foundation for the Lilium Jet’s growing networks across the EMEA region.

One area that is targeted for electrification is ExecuJet’s expanded presence in France, following a partnership with EDEIS, a leading French engineering and infrastructure management firm. This includes Aix-en-Mille, located strategically in the South of France in Aix-en-Provence.

Luxaviation Group is embracing the potential of eVTOL and RAM as it looks ahead to its decarbonization roadmap, and the mandate of its Sigma Air Mobility business is to implement and develop decarbonized air mobility for the Luxaviation Group.

The expanded partnership between Lilium and Luxaviation Group represents Lilium’s mission to bring safe and sustainable regional air mobility to life with the Lilium Jet. With its pioneering architecture leveraging the advantages of Ducted Electric Vectored Thrust (DEVT), it brings remarkable efficiency and accessibility to regional aviation—all with zero operating emissions.

Patrick Hansen, Chief Executive Officer, Luxaviation Group, said: “Luxaviation has the expertise, size and global presence to further the green agenda and we set ourselves objectives advancing towards green business aviation. Luxaviation is leading from the front in identifying and supporting green aviation initiatives at their FBOs and in leveraging new technology like the Lilium Jet.”

Christophe Lapierre, Chief Executive Officer, Sigma Air Mobility, said: “As the momentum behind Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) now shifts from development to deployment, the establishment of local operations, airspace integration and ground infrastructure becomes even more essential. We’re pleased to enter into this new phase of our partnership with Lilium to address some of these enablers for the first European networks in this new category of sustainable aviation.”

Sebastien Borel, Chief Commerical Officer, Lilium, said: “We’re delighted to be embarking on the next stage of our valued partnership with Luxaviation Group. At the heart of making sustainable regional air mobility a success is a robust and interconnected operational network, which Luxaviation and its ExecuJet network of FBOs strongly demonstrates. We’re excited to work together in bringing the Lilium Jet to these key markets.”

Contact information for media:

Rainer Ohler

+49 172 489 0353

Rainer.ohler.ext@lilium.com

press@lilium.com

Contact information for investors:

Rama Bondada,

Vice President, Investor Relations

Investors@lilium.com

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium’s 1000+ strong team includes approximately 500 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

About Luxaviation

Since 1964, the Luxaviation Group has been tailoring private travel experiences for a global clientele. Founded by André Ganshof van der Meersch, a Belgian entrepreneur, pilot and nobleman, our fifty plus-year history still proudly takes flight with our commitment to creating excellence through visionary, pioneering and innovative private aviation experiences.

Luxaviation Group is comprised of top-of-the line aviation brands: Luxaviation, Luxaviation Helicopters, Starspeed, and ExecuJet. Our more than 1300 employees work in an around-the-clock operation on five continents, delivering stellar service in the areas of aircraft management for private and commercial aircraft, private air charter services, and the management and operation of VIP passenger terminals in 26 airports around the globe.

Ever innovative in spirit, the group has leveraged its global perspective, carrying the value of its founder into its transformation as the world’s premier luxury experience travel company. Through the development of bespoke luxury travel packages in private jets, various ventures, fine wines, and our very own Luxaviation Client Service Training Academy, we are honoured to evolve our brand in keeping with the ever-changing luxury travel landscape.

Luxaviation considers corporate sustainability as an integral part of its business strategy. The company has been integrating sustainability into their decision-making process, actively handling social and environmental concerns that surround their business and continuously seek to improve their ways of operating. www.luxaviation.com.

About Sigma Air Mobility

Sigma Air Mobility is an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) operator with respective vertiport and digital infrastructure segments, with the approach to support infrastructure, regional and ground mobility players to integrate AAM. With innovation and excellence ever present in its strategy, Sigma Air Mobility aims to implement new technologies such as eVTOLs and electrification to enable the effective decarbonization of air travel while providing efficient mobility. Sigma consistently demonstrates its ability to take effective action to achieve net-zero targets across the aviation industry. The operator is a spinoff of Luxaviation Group, a world-leader in business aviation with 50+ years of service excellence, worldwide air operations and servicing infrastructure.