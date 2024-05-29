Global Non-Evaporable Getters (NEG) Pumps Market Size To Exceed USD 122.4 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.37%

New York, United States, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Non-Evaporable Getters (NEG) Pumps Market Size is to Grow from USD 79.83 Million in 2023 to USD 122.4 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.37% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/4219

Non-evaporable getter (NEG) pumps utilize a bulky, porous getter material. Reactive gas molecules such as nitrogen and oxygen adsorb on hydrogen, which rapidly diffuses into the surface of the getter material. NEG pumps include an electrical heater that heats the getter material after installation or saturation in the application. Heating removes reactive gas compounds from the surface while releasing hydrogen from the getter material. The rising need for compact and lightweight equipment in end-use sectors is one of the primary reasons why non-evaporable getter (NEG) pump vendors will have several opportunities during the projection period. NEG pumps are frequently used in UHV applications such as accelerators, load locks, photolithographic, analytical, and photolithography equipment. The rising need for compact and lightweight equipment in end-use sectors is one of the primary causes that would create numerous important opportunities for the NEG pump markets. However, the NEG-based pumps do not transport helium or any other noble gases. Noble gases are not chemisorbed by the film and hence cannot be pumped by a getter. Thus, such issues are impeding market expansion throughout the predicted period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Non-Evaporable Getters (NEG) Pumps Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (200-400, >500, 100-200, 0-100), By Application (Pharmaceutical & Chemical, Industrial & Manufacturing, Electronics & Telecommunication, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.”

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/4219

The 200-400 segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global non-evaporable getters (NEG) pumps market during the anticipated timeframe.

Based on the type, the global non-evaporable getters (NEG) pumps market is categorized into 200-400, >500, 100-200, and 0-100. Among these, the 200-400 segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global non-evaporable getters (NEG) pumps market during the anticipated timeframe. This application frequently utilizes ultrahigh vacuum (UHV) zone, nonevaporable getter (NEG) pumps. It is the only pump capable of handling enormous volumes of noble gases, with the fastest pumping speed and capacity for methane, argon, and helium.

The electronics & telecommunication segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipated timeframe.

Based on the application, the global non-evaporable getters (NEG) pumps market is categorized into pharmaceutical & chemical, industrial & manufacturing, electronics & telecommunication, and others. Among these, the electronics & telecommunication segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipated timeframe. Several businesses are interested in producing sophisticated, lightweight pumps for a range of semiconductor applications. This allows for a reduction in the overall weight of the vacuum system, which is especially important in portable systems or analytical equipment like semiconductor review tools and scanning electron microscopes.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4219

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global non-evaporable getters (NEG) pumps market over the anticipated timeframe

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global non-evaporable getters (NEG) pumps market over the anticipated timeframe. NEG pumps are increasingly used in semiconductor manufacturing because particles can induce flaws on the silicon wafer, lowering manufacturing yield. It also allows for a faster pumping speed and a smaller container than sputter ion pumps. Taiwan is the world's leader in semiconductor production. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Limited (TSMC), United Microelectronics Corporation, and other major players dominate the country's semiconductor industry.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth of the global non-evaporable getters (NEG) pumps market during the anticipated timeframe. The US Energy Information Administration mentioned the potential use of NEG pumps as part of a bigger shift to carbon capture and storage. This method, which absorbs carbon dioxide and filters out pollutants with a vacuum before storing it in appropriate subsurface geological formations, is propelling market expansion.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global non-evaporable getters (NEG) pumps market are SAES Getters S.p.A., Edwards Vacuum, Agilent Technologies Inc., Dutco Group of Companies, Rooks Vac, Hexo Industries (M) Sdn Bhd, Kurt J. Lesker Company, Leybold (Atlas Copco), Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH, SciTek, and others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/4219

Recent Developments

In May 2022, Leybold offers the TURBOVAC iR variations, a new line of turbomolecular pumps designed to withstand high or extremely high ionization circumstances.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global non-evaporable getters (NEG) pumps market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Non-Evaporable Getters (NEG) Pumps Market, By Type

200-400

>500

100-200

0-100

Global Non-Evaporable Getters (NEG) Pumps Market, By Application

Pharmaceutical & Chemical

Industrial & Manufacturing

Electronics & Telecommunication

Others

Global Non-Evaporable Getters (NEG) Pumps Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Digital Lean Manufacturing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Services, Software), By Solution (Change Management, Consistency in Process, Technology Enablement), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

Global Hydrostatic Transmission Pump Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Capacity (Light Duty, Medium Duty, Heavy Duty), By Component (Pump Housing, Input Shaft, Pistons, Cylinder Block, Swash Plate), By Operation Type (VDM-CDP, VDP-CDM, VDM-VDP), By End-User (Agriculture, Construction & Mining, Logistics & Transport, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Electric Tennis Ball Machine Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (20 to 80 MPH, 80 to 110 MPH, and above 110 MPH), By Application (Schools and Colleges, Personal and Sports Clubs) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market Size, By Product Type (Mounts, Bearing Pads, Bellows), By Function Type (Engine Vibration, HVAC Vibration), By Application (Fishing Boats, Motorboats, Cruise Ships), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope and Forecasts to 2032.

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter