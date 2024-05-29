Philippines Embedded Finance Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by 47.2% to Reach $1.94 Billion this Year - Investment Opportunities to 2029

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Embedded Finance industry in Philippines is expected to grow by 47.2% on annual basis to reach US$ 1.94 billion in 2024.The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 35.0% during 2024-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$ 1.94 billion in 2024 to reach US$ 8.74 billion by 2029.



The Philippines is witnessing a surge in the adoption of embedded finance, a revolutionary approach integrating financial services seamlessly within non-financial ecosystems. The Philippines boasts a young, tech-savvy population with high smartphone penetration. This, coupled with a large unbanked segment, creates a fertile ground for embedded finance solutions.





Unveiling the Power of Embedded Finance: Traditional financial institutions often struggle to reach the unbanked and underbanked population in the Philippines. Embedded finance bridges this gap by integrating financial tools like payments, loans, and insurance directly into everyday platforms. Convenience and accessibility are driving growth of embedded finance companies in the Philippines.



Key Drivers of Philippines Embedded Finance Market: Several factors are propelling the Philippines' embedded finance market forward:

Rising Mobile Adoption: With a high smartphone penetration rate, Filipinos are increasingly comfortable conducting financial transactions through their mobile devices. Embedded finance seamlessly integrates financial services within these familiar platforms, fostering convenience and accessibility. Between 2020 and 2023, the usage of mobiles at point of sale in the Philippines increased significantly.

Unbanked and Underbanked Population: A significant portion of the Philippine population remains unbanked or underbanked. Embedded finance offers them an alternative entry point into the financial system, bypassing traditional banking channels. Almost 44 to 50% or 34.3 to 36 million Filipino adults remain unbanked as of 2022, as per the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) - the Country's central bank. Many of the unbanked live in rural and remote areas and have no access to banking services, such as savings accounts, credit cards, loans, and other forms of digital payments.

Major Fintechs Boosting Payment Gateway Ecosystem in Philippines: In the Philippines, digital payment gateways have emerged as vital stakeholders, revolutionizing the way individuals, businesses, and institutions manage their finances and transact consistently. Some digital payment gateways in the Philippines, includes D24, Dragonpay, PayMongo, PayMaya, and PesoPay.

Demand for Financial Services: Filipinos are increasingly seeking financial services like microloans, insurance, and investment options. Embedded finance caters to these needs by offering them within the context of everyday activities, such as online shopping or ride-hailing services.

Supportive Regulatory Landscape: The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the central bank, has adopted a forward-thinking approach to fintech regulation. This fosters innovation and encourages collaboration between traditional financial institutions and fintech players.

Major Deals and Innovation of Philippines Embedded Finance Market:



In Feb 2024, Singapore-based fintech UNOAsia, the primary incorporator of UNO Digital Bank in the Philippines, has raised $32.1 million in a pre-Series B funding round as it inches closer to profitability in 2024. The round brings the total amount raised by the fintech to approximately $75 million, a figure that includes its previously announced $11 million pre-Series A funding, and its largely Creador-backed $33.5 million pre-seed and seed rounds of 2022.



Key Players of Philippines Embedded Finance Market: The Philippines' embedded finance market is a dynamic space with a mix of established players and innovative startups driving growth.



Traditional Financial Institutions:

Banks: Major players like Banco de Oro (BDO), Metrobank, and Land Bank of the Philippines are actively partnering with tech companies to offer embedded financial services within their ecosystems.

Payment Networks: Leading payment processors like Visa and Mastercard are collaborating with businesses to integrate secure and efficient payment solutions.

FinTech and Technology Companies:

E-commerce and Ride-hailing Platforms: Companies like Grab and Shopee are integrating financial services like digital wallets and microloans within their platforms.

Wallet Providers: GCash, PayMaya, and Coins.ph are prominent players offering mobile wallets with embedded financial services like payments, bills payments, and even micro-investing.

FinTech Startups: A growing number of innovative startups are specializing in specific areas of embedded finance, like LendInvest (lending) and Fuse (insurance).

