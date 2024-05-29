PayPoint Plc

PayPoint announces investment in Aperidata

PayPoint has today announced a £1 million investment in Aperidata Ltd, an innovative consumer and business credit reporting and Open Banking platform. The deal will see the PayPoint Group building on an existing commercial partnership between the two companies delivering Open Banking solutions for clients across multiple sectors, including government, local authorities, charities and housing associations.

The investment enhances PayPoint’s multichannel payments offering by adding Open Banking services, delivering improvements to customer experience and making it easier for organisations to access data for the benefit of their customers. Aperidata have been instrumental in the Group’s recent work with Citizen’s Advice Stevenage, launching an Open Banking driven Customer Support Tool that has cut the time spent by Debt Advisor’s gathering and reviewing financial information of individuals seeking help, from an average of three weeks per case to just minutes.

Nick Wiles, CEO of PayPoint said:

“We’re delighted to be investing in Aperidata, which will further enhance our Open Banking solutions and multichannel payments platform for clients in multiple sectors. This investment will enable PayPoint to continue its diversification to digital and enable further growth in Open Banking, which is one of our key building blocks to delivering £100m EBITDA by the end of FY26.”

Steve Ashworth, CEO of Aperidata said:

“PayPoint was a natural partner for us as we expand our Open Banking solutions and enable the next phase of growth. The UK credit score model is over 50 years old with little innovation over the years. Aperidata is solving tangible problems in 2024 with a digital-first solution that gives any user a real time P&L on consumers and businesses. Any time, any place – you’ll know the financial position in real-time. We are super excited to be working with the PayPoint teams and look forward to driving further success into the market.”

ABOUT PAYPOINT GROUP

For tens of thousands of businesses and millions of consumers, we deliver innovative technology and services that make life a little easier.

The PayPoint Group serves a diverse range of organisations, from SME and convenience retailer partners, to local authorities, government, multinational service providers and e-commerce brands. Our products are split across four core business divisions:

In Shopping, we enhance retailer propositions and customer experiences through EPoS services via PayPoint One, card payment technology, Counter Cash, ATMs and home delivery technology partnerships in over 60,000 SME and retailer partner locations across multiple sectors. Our retail network of over 28,000 convenience stores is larger than all the banks, supermarkets and Post Offices put together

In E-commerce, we deliver best-in-class customer journeys through Collect+, a tech-based delivery solution that allows parcels to be picked up, dropped off and sent at thousands of local stores

In Payments and Banking, we give our clients and their customers choice in how to make and receive payments quickly and conveniently. This includes our channel-agnostic digital payments platform, MultiPay, offering solutions to clients across cash, card payments, direct debit and Open Banking. PayPoint also supports its eMoney clients with purchase and redemption of eMoney across its retail network.

In Love2shop, we provide gifting, employee engagement, consumer incentive and prepaid savings solutions to thousands of consumers and businesses. Love2shop is the UK’s number one multi-retailer gifting provider, offering consumers the choice to spend at more than 140 high-street and online retail partners. Park Christmas Savings is the UK’s biggest Christmas savings club, helping over 350,000 families manage the cost of Christmas, by offering a huge range of gift cards and vouchers from some of the biggest high street names, including Argos, Primark and B&M.

Together, these solutions enable the PayPoint Group to create long-term value for all stakeholders, including customers, communities and the world we live in.

ABOUT APERIDATA

Aperidata is an FCA authorised credit reference agency and Open Banking Account Information Service Provider (AISP) that uses financial data to transform credit scoring. Through connections to UK banks, they use the power of Open Banking to make credit assessments better, faster and fairer for consumers and financial institutions alike. They go beyond traditional credit scoring, providing a comprehensive real time view of a customers creditworthiness and through the immense depth of data, they are revolutionising credit scoring and lending processes that power instant, responsible, and ethical credit decisions. What sets them apart is their decades of global experience in the world of credit risk management and data analytics, providing them with an in-depth understanding of client needs, as well as an unparalleled insight into the best services and processes that can be derived from the Open Banking initiative. This experience is embedded in not only their technology solutions but also in their delivery methodology, which enables them to efficiently implement the right solution for every client.