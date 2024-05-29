Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus of Europe's Top 5 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers - Daimler, Volvo, Traton, Iveco, DAF

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe's Top 5 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers: Daimler, Volvo, Traton, Iveco, DAF - Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus, 2024-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a Comparative SWOT and Strategy Focus Analysis on the Top 5 European Trucking Industry OEMs with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis. The report provides a detailed, comparative analysis on the Truck manufacturers and their ability to navigate prevailing internal and external challenges as well as market turbulence by developing appropriate strategies & plans.



New heavy truck registrations in Europe grew by 15% year-on-year for 2023 with 341,892 heavy trucks registered across EU30. However, the forecast for 2024 indicates a soft landing for trucking with new, heavy truck registrations projected to contract by 18% across EU30 for 2024 to the 280,000 level. The high cost of capital, owing to a sustained high interest rate credit environment, is impacting & deferring fleet replacement decisions which is also likely to be favorable for the used trucks and truck rental leasing segments over near term.



The Global Economy is projected to be heading towards a slowdown in 2024 following continued monetary policy tightening by central banks globally over the recent years to check inflation creating a tight credit environment which comes as a double whammy for the global economy, amid sustained geopolitical instability with ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza causing tensions and keeping the entire Middle East region & the world on the edge, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which enters its third year in 2024.



The trucking industry, however, continues to make active & steady progress towards energy transition, geared towards sustainability for the long term, with focus on electrification & hydrogenization of trucking. Further, ongoing integration of Connectivity-based services, Autonomous and Electrification technologies continues with steady progress being made towards ramping up production and roll out of electric and autonomous trucks across industry OEMs.

The global economic growth, however, is projected to return to its range-bound average movement of under 3% annually for 2024 and over near term with a high predisposition to critical events and potential catastrophes with any further, major potential shocks at this time could simply send the global economy spiraling down into a full-blown recessionary cycle.



The analysis includes:

Comprehensive, Comparative Analysis of Product portfolios and Strategic Market Positioning across Key Traditional and Emerging Markets

Analysis of Overall Strategy Focus across Trucking OEMs

Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans across Industry OEMs for the Near to Medium Term Horizon

A Detailed Comparative SWOT Analysis on the OEMs

Outlining of Key Industry, Market & Technology Trends and Emerging Growth Opportunities

Analysis of Emerging & Game Changer Technologies

Projections and Deliveries Forecast for Medium & Heavy Trucks across Europe for the Near to Medium Term Horizon

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Europe's Top 5 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Product Portfolio - Major Product Platforms, Programs and Key Competitors

Market Capitalization/Ownership Structure

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - For each Industry OEM - Charts & Analysis: Based on Latest Available Financial Results

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Backlog Position

Section 3: SWOT Analysis-For each of the Top 5 Industry Players

Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome & Offset

Opportunities to Capitalize Upon

Threats to Mitigate

Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths

Daimler Truck AG

Volvo AB

Traton SE

DAF N.V.

Iveco S.p.A

Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

Daimler Truck AG

Volvo AB

Traton SE

DAF N.V.

Iveco S.p.A.

Section 6: Strategy Focus & Priorities



Section 7: Key Strategies & Plans

Business Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Service Level Strategies & Plans

Technological and R&D Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans - Traditional & Emerging Markets

Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales, Marketing & Branding Strategies and Plans

Manufacturing/Production Strategies & Plans

Business Growth Strategies & Plans - Organic & Inorganic

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 8: Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 9: Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 10: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 11: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - 2024-2027

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Trucking across Europe

European Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Truck Registrations Trend

Europe's Top Truck Markets for Medium & Heavy Truck Segments - Market Outlook for 2024

European Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Demand Forecast & Growth Projections - 2024-2027

