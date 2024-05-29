Global Sports Technology Market Analysis 2024-2028: Increasing Incorporation of Smart Stadiums, Enhancing Fan Experience and Operational Efficiency, AI and ML Integration to Create Sizable Demand

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Technology Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sports technology market is forecasted to grow by USD 37.85 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 23.96%

This study identifies the increasing incorporation of smart stadiums and venue technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the sports technology market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by rising number of sports technology events, increasing emphasis on IoT, and increased demand for wearable devices and fitness trackers. Also, advent of visual technologies for sports and growing adoption of AI and ML will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the sports technology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports technology market vendors. Also, the sports technology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market Positioning of Key Vendors

Active Network LLC

Agile Sports Technologies Inc.

Athlete Intelligence

CAM Solutions Ltd.

Catapult Group International Ltd.

Chetu Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Epicor Software Corp.

Garmin Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Jonas Club Software

Kinexon GmbH

Orreco

PlaySight Interactive Ltd.

Salesforce Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SAP SE

SPay Inc.

Sportradar Group AG

Upper Hand Inc.

Stats Perform group of companies

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global sports technology market 2018 - 2022

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Sports association - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Clubs and leagues - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Technology

7.3 Artificial intelligence/machine learning - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Internet of Things (IoT) - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Augmented reality/virtual reality - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Market opportunity by Technology



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis



