Global Luxury Vinyl Tile Floor Covering Industry Report 2024: Market to Grow by Over $24 Billion During 2023-2028, Driven by Utilisation of Augmented Reality and Shift Toward Resilient Solutions

The luxury vinyl tile floor covering market is forecasted to grow by USD 24.01 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.82%

This study identifies the advent of augmented reality (ar) in flooring industry as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury vinyl tile floor covering market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by growing demand for luxury vinyl tiles, booming global construction industry, and low cost and easy maintenance.Also, increasing shift toward resilient flooring and vinyl planks making comeback will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the luxury vinyl tile floor covering market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading luxury vinyl tile floor covering market vendors. Also, the luxury vinyl tile floor covering market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market Positioning of Key Vendors

Beaulieu International Group

Congoleum Corp.

EarthWerks

Forbo Management SA

Gerflor Group

Gordon Brothers Commercial and Industrial LLC

Interface Inc.

James Halstead plc

LX Hausys Ltd.

Milliken and Co.

Mohawk Industries

Parador GmbH

Responsive Industries Ltd.

Shaw Industries Group Inc.

Tarkett

The Dixie Group Inc.

Toli Corp.

Adore Floors Inc.

American Biltrite Inc.

Daejin Co. Ltd.

Raskin Industries

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global luxury vinyl tile floor covering market 2018 - 2022

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Flexible - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Rigid - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by Type



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis



