Global Industrial Pumps Business Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $87.4 Billion by 2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Pumps - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Industrial Pumps Market to Reach $87.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Industrial Pumps estimated at US$62.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$87.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Centrifugal Pumps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$58 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Positive Displacement Pumps segment is estimated at 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The industrial pumps market includes various types such as centrifugal, positive displacement, peristaltic, and submersible pumps, each suited to different applications like water and wastewater treatment, oil and gas, and chemical processing. The market is poised for rapid growth, driven by increasing demand in these end-use sectors despite some market deterrents. Centrifugal pumps are expected to remain the dominant product category.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR

A global economic update and competitive landscape analysis reveal key competitors and their market shares in 2023. The overall market outlook is positive, with regional analysis indicating robust growth prospects across different regions.



The Industrial Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast a revised size of US$16.3 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1038 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $62.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $87.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Industrial Pumps

Different Types of Industrial Pumps

Applications of Industrial Pumps

End-uses of Industrial Pumps

Global Economic Update

Competitive Landscape

Industrial Pumps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Industrial Pumps Market Set for a Rapid Growth

Growth Drivers

Market Deterrents

Centrifugal Pumps to Remain Dominant Product Category as Demand Surges

Regional Analysis

Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse Amid Looming Water Crisis Benefits Demand for Industrial Pumps

Applications of Water Reuse

Select Stats Highlighting World Water Crisis and Need for Water Reuse

World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality

Increasing Levels of Water Contamination Drive the Need for Industrial Pumps

Water & Wastewater Industry: Focus on Infrastructure Development Drives Demand

Growing Need for Innovative Technologies

Recovery in the Construction Industry to Boost Demand for Industrial Pumps

Planned Construction Projects as Bright Spot in 2023

US Construction Outlook

Thrust Towards Digitalization and Automation across Industries Augurs Well for Long-Term Growth

Rise of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory Mandates Technology Adjustments to Industrial Pumps Market

Digitalized Pumps to Drive the Industrial Pumps Market to Greater Heights

Heightened Demand for Smart Pumps

Select Leading Smart Pumps Available in the Market

Expansion in Oil & Gas Sector Augurs Well for Market Growth

Inflated Oil Prices Drive Global Capital Expenditure

Growing Relevance of Industrial Pumps in Power Industry

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity

Increased Demand in Chemicals Industry Bodes Well for Market Growth

Urban Sprawl Extends Broad-based Opportunities

Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh Wave of Growth

Speed Flow Controllers to Change the Game for Industrial Pumps

Innovated Compact Pumps to Make their Way

Rising Demand for Industrial Pumps in Textile Industry

Select Innovations in the Industrial Pumps Industry to Drive Market Expansion

Switch from Gas Pumps to Electric - A Significant Trend

Extremely Precise Flow Control Pumps to Foray into the Market

On-Demand "Smart Pump" Applications

Waste Reduction and Sustainability

Chemical Compatibility

Compact Pump Footprint

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 297 Featured)

Baker Hughes Company

Danfoss AS

Dover Corporation

EBARA Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

General Electric Company

Grundfos Holding AS

ITT Inc.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Ruhrpumpen Group

Schlumberger Ltd, doing business as SLB

SPP Pumps Inc.

SPX Flow Corporation

Sulzer Ltd.

The Weir Group plc

Wilo Mather & Platt Pumps Pvt. Ltd

Xylem Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2f0z34

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment