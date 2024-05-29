United States Garden Hand Tools Outlook Report 2024-2029: A $3.8 Billion Market with Stanley Black & Decker, Emerson, The AMES Companies, Fiskars, and Griffon Dominating

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Garden Hand Tools Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. garden hand tools market is expected to reach a value of $3.8 billion by 2029 from $3.28 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.50% from 2023-2029.

The U.S. garden hand tools market is highly fragmented, with many local and international players. Vendors such as Stanley Black & Decker, Emerson, The AMES Companies, Fiskars, and Griffon are key players in the U.S. garden hand tools market alongside numerous domestic tool manufacturers that manufacture garden hand tools as per the local demands and regulations.

Many other players provide products with similar specifications, such as length, width, and cutting techniques, at low prices, which will likely intensify the price war among vendors during the forecast period. Also, vendors must develop new patented designs and ergonomics to keep pace with existing market competition and innovations to retain a competitive advantage. In addition, improving economic conditions will fuel the market's growth, making it an attractive time to launch new products with their accessories.

The southern region accounts for a significant revenue share in the U.S. garden hand tools market, accounting for over USD 1 billion in 2023 due to the significant presence of community gardens and housing units and high disposable incomes. The southern region comprises developed and fast-growing states such as Florida, Virginia, Texas, and Carolina, the primary hubs for several end-user industries.

Texas, Florida, and North Carolina have made the highest contributions to the garden tool industry in the Southern United States. Also, the number of residential housing units is increasing rapidly in major states such as Texas, Florida, Carolina, Arizona, and Oklahoma, contributing to the growth of the U U.S. garden hand tools market.

Furthermore, growing community gardens in Texas will leverage the growth of garden hand tools in educating and creating a healthier lifestyle. Community gardens like The Aransas County Community Garden, the Rainbow Vegetable Garden, and The Garcia Vegetable Garden are a few that encourage the demand for more garden spaces in the city.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Landscaping Industry



Urbanization, the increased trend of nuclear families, and the higher millennial population have led to gardening in small spaces surrounding the residence, as gardening is embraced as a hobby. The popularity of landscaping services is increasing worldwide due to the need to provide an aesthetic appeal to commercial and residential lawns and gardens. This has resulted in the landscaping of outdoor yards and spaces gaining considerable momentum in the United States.

Also, the demand for landscaping services is significantly higher than the commercial segment due to the extensive lawns and landscapes. Corporate properties are key users of landscaping services. Also, the bigger budgets of commercial properties compared to residential units boost the demand for these services. Additionally, the popularity of gardening and landscaping services has also been increasing in the U.S., intending to provide an aesthetic appeal to commercial and residential lawns and gardens, further supporting the U.S. garden hand tools market growth during the forecast period.



Development of Sustainable Cities



The demand for green spaces is growing in the United States as many health and environmental benefits are linked with greenery access. Green spaces typically help to improve air and water quality and reduce heat build-up in the environment. Further, they also mitigate the heat island effect and decrease soil runoff. Green spaces also provide aesthetic benefits, and many gardens, parklands, and public green spaces are constantly being incorporated into urban planning. Non-profit organizations and governments have created various projects to increase city green space.

As these projects usually cover larger acres of land and require consistent landscaping services, the U.S. garden hand tools market is expected to witness significant demand during the forecast period. For instance, rooftop gardening started to become trendy as a symbol of biodiversity in dense metropolitan cities such as New York more than a decade ago. Although different cities need to adapt their gardening efforts to their environment, this trend has been catching up in the United States, partly due to the fear of pesticides in commercially grown products.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE



The U.S. garden hand tools market by product type is segmented into pruning, digging, striking, watering, and other tools. In 2023, the pruning tools segment accounted for the highest revenue share, followed by digging, striking, and other garden hand tools segments. Pruning tools form an essential part of the garden hand tools.

The primary function of any pruning tools is to remove dead, diseased, damaged, or overgrown plant branches. Removal of these becomes important because damaged and dead branches attract unwanted insects, which can cause diseases in humans and plants. However, the striking tools segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The rise in demand for striking tools is because they are used more often during gardening activities such as regular maintenance for trees and plants.

INSIGHTS BY RAW MATERIALS



The U.S. garden hand tools market by raw material is segmented as metals, alloys, plastic, etc. The metal segment held the most prominent share of the U.S. garden hand tools market 2023. The metal segment contains tools of metals like aluminum, iron, aluminum, and steel. Iron is a strong and durable metal commonly used in garden tool manufacturing. It's often used for heavier-duty tools like shovels, spades, and garden forks. Iron tools can withstand rough use and are well-suited for breaking up soil and digging in tough conditions.

Furthermore, steel is an alloy of iron and carbon known for its strength and durability. It's commonly used in various garden tools, including hoes, rakes, pruning shears, and loppers. Steel tools are robust and capable of handling heavy-duty tasks. They can be hardened and tempered to improve their cutting and digging performance.



INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The U.S. garden hand tools market by end-users is segmented into residential and commercial. The residential users have the majority share in the region. The market growth is expected to be driven by the rising adoption of garden hand tools, rising health consciousness, and urbanization. Also, the demand for garden parties and cookouts is growing significantly, boosting the demand for backyard beautification and landscaping in the residential sector.

Moreover, with the rising disposable income and standard of living, individuals are increasingly investing in lawn maintenance activities. Hence, such factors support the demand for garden hand tools in the residential segment. Furthermore, manufacturers are also producing more sustainable and safe products that are engaged in offering products with ergonomic designs with ease of use and the use of stainless steel raw materials to avoid rusting. Thus, the increased focus on eco-friendly solutions has encouraged many residential owners to procure safe and compactable tools.



INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Most U.S. garden hand tools market vendors use two main distribution techniques: online and offline. The online distribution channel is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the high internet penetration in the region. Several online channels have enabled customers to access numerous products at the click of a button. It also allows customers to choose from a wide range of products based on price, usability, and brand. However, the offline distribution channel has the highest industry share in the U.S. market.

