HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Epidemiology Forecast to 2033 with Focus on 8 Major Markets

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HER2-Positive Breast Cancer: Epidemiology Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the 8MM, the diagnosed incident cases of invasive HER2+/HR+ breast cancer are expected to increase from 107,352 cases in 2023 to 123,580 cases in 2033, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 1.51%

In 2033, urban China will have the highest number of diagnosed incident cases of invasive HER2+/HR+ breast cancer in the 8MM, with 52,693 diagnosed incident cases, whereas Spain will have the fewest diagnosed incident cases with 4,157 cases. In the 8MM, the diagnosed incident cases of invasive HER2+/HR- breast cancer are expected to increase from 59,598 cases in 2023 to 68,846 cases in 2033, at an AGR of 1.55%. In 2033, urban China will have the highest number of diagnosed incident cases of invasive HER2+/HR- breast cancer in the 8MM, with 33,589 diagnosed incident cases, whereas Spain will have the fewest diagnosed incident cases with 2,100 cases.



In the 8MM, the five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2+/HR+ breast cancer are expected to increase from 490,025 cases in 2023 to 564,254 cases in 2033, at an AGR of 1.51%. In the 8MM, the five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2+/HR- breast cancer are expected to increase from 258,971 cases in 2023 to 299,126 cases in 2033, at an AGR of 1.55%.

The analyst epidemiologists attribute the increase in the diagnosed incident cases and five-year diagnosed prevalent cases to a certain extent with the moderately rising trend in the incidence rates in the 8MM, combined with underlying demographic changes in the respective markets.



Scope

This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical epidemiological trends for HER2+ breast cancer in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and urban China). The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the diagnosed incident cases of all invasive breast cancer, diagnosed incident cases of HER2+ breast cancer, and five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of HER2+ breast cancer.

The diagnosed incident cases of all invasive breast cancer among women are segmented by age (18 years and older), and by HER2+ status (HER2+/HR+ and HER2+/HR-). The diagnosed incident cases of invasive HER2+ breast cancer among women are segmented by stage at diagnosis (stage I-II, stage III, and stage IV), by menopausal status (premenopausal and postmenopausal), by metastatic disease (brain/central nervous system [CNS] metastasis), and by mutations and biomarkers (HLA-A*02 positive, Ki67 expression, MSI/dMMR positive, NTRK expression, PD-L1 expression, RET rearrangements, and TMB-H positive). Five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2+ breast cancer are segmented by stage (stage I-II, stage III, and stage IV), and by mutations and biomarkers (HLA-A*02 positive, Ki67 expression, MSI/dMMR positive, NTRK expression, PD-L1 expression, RET rearrangements, and TMB-H positive).

This epidemiology forecast for HER2+ breast cancer is supported by data obtained from country-specific oncology databases, peer-reviewed articles, and population-based studies. The forecast methodology was kept consistent across the 8MM to allow for a meaningful comparison of the forecast diagnosed incident and diagnosed prevalent cases of breast cancer across these markets.

The epidemiology model accompanying this report also includes diagnosed incident cases of all invasive breast cancer among men and diagnosed incident cases of invasive breast cancer in men by HER2+ status (HER2+/HR+, and HER2+/HR-).

Reasons to Buy

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global MM market.

Quantify patient populations in the global HER2-Positive Breast Cancer market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups that present the best opportunities for HER2-Positive Breast Cancer therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Key Topics Covered:



1 HER2-Positive Breast Cancer: Executive Summary

1.1 Catalyst

1.2 Related reports

1.3 Upcoming reports



2 Epidemiology

2.1 Disease background

2.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

2.3 Global and historical trends

2.4 8MM forecast methodology.

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods.

2.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases of all invasive breast cancer and HER2+ breast cancer.

2.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases of invasive HER2+ breast cancer by stage at diagnosis.

2.4.5 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases of invasive HER2+ breast cancer by menopausal status.

2.4.6 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases of invasive HER2+ breast cancer by metastatic disease.

2.4.7 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases of invasive HER2+ breast cancer by mutations and biomarkers.

2.4.8 Forecast assumptions and methods: five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2+ breast cancer.

2.4.9 Forecast assumptions and methods: five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2+ breast cancer by stage.

2.4.10 Forecast assumptions and methods: five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2+ breast cancer by mutations and biomarkers.

2.5 Epidemiological forecast for invasive HER2+ breast cancer (2023-33)

2.5.1 Diagnosed incident cases of all invasive breast cancer.

2.5.2 Age-specific diagnosed incident cases of all invasive breast cancer

2.5.3 Diagnosed incident cases of invasive HER2+/HR+ breast cancer.

2.5.4 Diagnosed incident cases of invasive HER2+/HR- breast cancer.

2.5.5 Diagnosed incident cases of invasive HER2+/HR+ breast cancer and invasive HER2+/HR- breast cancer by stage at diagnosis.

2.5.6 Diagnosed incident cases of invasive HER2+/HR+ breast cancer and invasive HER2+/HR- breast cancer by menopausal status.

2.5.7 Diagnosed incident cases of invasive HER2+ breast cancer by metastatic disease.

2.5.8 Diagnosed incident cases of invasive HER2+ breast cancer by mutations and biomarkers.

2.5.9 Five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2+/HR+ breast cancer

2.5.10 Five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2+/HR- breast cancer

2.5.11 Five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2+ breast cancer by stage

2.5.12 Five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of invasive HER2+ breast cancer by mutations and biomarkers

2.6 Discussion

2.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

2.6.2 COVID-19 impact.

2.6.3 Limitations of the analysis

2.6.4 Strengths of the analysis



3 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nlhj0w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.