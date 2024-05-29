Global Graphite Mining Industry Report 2024-2030: Reserves, Production, Major Operating Mines, Competitive Landscape, Major Projects, Exports and Imports

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Graphite Mining to 2030 (2024 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive coverage on global graphite industry. It provides historical and forecast data on graphite production by country, production by company, reserves by country. The trade section briefs about major exporters and importers.

The report also includes an extensive demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global graphite industry, such as global flake graphite demand, EV demand, and global battery demand. It further profiles of major graphite producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.



Global natural graphite production is expected to grow by 4.3% to 1,677.4 thousand tonnes (kt) in 2024, backed by an anticipated growth in supply from Madagascar, Tanzania, Mozambique and Canada. China, Madagascar, Mozambique, Brazil and Canada are the world's top five producers of natural graphite, accounting for 94.0% or 1,512.0kt of the global total in 2023.

Global production will continue to grow in 2025, with a forecast growth rate of 6.9% to reach 1,794.0kt, linked to commencement of two graphite projects in Tanzania in 2025. Looking further ahead, global natural graphite production is anticipated to grow steadily through to 2030 with a compound annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% to reach 3,007.9kt. Growth will be primarily supported by output from Tanzania, Mozambique and Canada.



Scope

The report contains an overview of the global graphite mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global graphite mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects, demand, and major exporters and importers.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Reserves

Classification of graphite

Natural graphite production

Natural graphite prices

Major active mines

Major development projects

Major exploration projects

Demand and trade

Competitive landscape

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aoyu Graphite Group

Syrah Resources Ltd

Nacional de Grafite Ltda

Tirupati Graphite Plc

