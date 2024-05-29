Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Industry Report 2024-2034: Focus on Steam Flooding, Cyclic Steam Stimulation, Hot Water, In-situ Combustion, and Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
One common thermal EOR method is steam injection. Steam is injected into the reservoir to heat the oil, reduce its viscosity, and improve its flow characteristics. This increased mobility allows for enhanced oil recovery. The power industry may be involved indirectly in supplying the necessary energy for steam generation, especially if the steam is generated using conventional methods like natural gas or coal-fired power plants.
The power industry plays a crucial role in providing the energy required for thermal EOR processes. This energy can be in the form of electricity or heat, depending on the specific requirements of the EOR method being employed.
High Capital and Operational Costs Associated with Thermal EOR
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) methods, including Thermal EOR, can indeed be associated with high capital and operational costs. Thermal EOR is a set of techniques used to extract additional oil from reservoirs by injecting heat into the reservoir to reduce the oil's viscosity and improve its flow. Two common methods of thermal EOR are steam injection and in-situ combustion.
Implementing thermal EOR requires significant infrastructure development, including the installation of wellbores, steam generators, and surface facilities. These infrastructural investments contribute significantly to the initial capital costs. Steam injection involves the generation of high-pressure steam, typically produced using natural gas or other fuels. The costs associated with steam generation, including the purchase and maintenance of steam generators, can be substantial.
Leading Companies
- Aera Energy
- Canadian Natural Resources
- Chevron
- China National Petroleum Corporation
- Ecopetrol
- Husky Energy
- International Petroleum Corp.
- Lukoil
- ONGC
- Pemex
- Petrobras
- Petroleos de Venezuela
- Petrotrin
- Sinopec
- Wintershall Dea AG
Segments Covered in the Report (Market Size in Revenue and Volume)
Application Outlook
- Onshore
- Offshore
Method Outlook
- Steam Flooding
- Cyclic Steam Stimulation
- Hot Water
- In-situ Combustion
- Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Netherlands
- Germany
- Russia
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Kazakhstan
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Colombia
- Venezuela
- Trinidad
Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- Oman
- Sudan
