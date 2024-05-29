Supersonic and Hypersonic Missiles Industry Research 2024-2034: Escalating Geopolitical Landscape and Evolving Security Threats, Increased Need for High Investments in Early Stages of Development

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supersonic and Hypersonic Missiles Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for Supersonic and Hypersonic Missiles market will surpass US$4.91 billion in 2024

The Escalating Geopolitical Landscape and Evolving Security Threats Are Primary Drivers for the Supersonic and Hypersonic Missiles Market



The global market for supersonic and hypersonic missiles is poised for significant growth driven by several key factors. Drivers include the increasing geopolitical tensions, modernization of defence capabilities, and the pursuit of advanced technologies by major nations. Supersonic and hypersonic missiles represent a paradigm shift in military strategy, offering unprecedented speed and precision for rapid responses in contemporary warfare scenarios.



The escalating geopolitical landscape and evolving security threats are primary drivers for the supersonic and hypersonic missiles market. Nations worldwide are investing heavily in defence modernization programs to bolster their strategic capabilities. The speed and agility of supersonic and hypersonic missiles address the need for rapid response and manoeuvrability, driving the demand for these advanced weapon systems.



The market presents ample opportunities for growth, particularly in technological advancements. Research and development initiatives focusing on improved propulsion systems, materials, and guidance technologies offer avenues for innovation. Collaborations between nations and defence contractors, as well as public-private partnerships, provide opportunities to leverage collective expertise and resources for the development of cutting-edge supersonic and hypersonic missile systems.



Need for High Investments in Early Stages of Hypersonic Weapons Development



Hypersonic weapons development faces several restraining factors that impede its progress and widespread adoption. One significant challenge is the substantial need for high investments in the early stages of hypersonic weapons development. The intricate nature of hypersonic technology demands substantial financial commitments, hindering both private and public entities from swiftly advancing in this domain.

The development of hypersonic weapons involves cutting-edge technologies, including advanced propulsion systems, high-temperature materials, and sophisticated guidance systems. These components require extensive research, testing, and refinement, contributing to the overall high costs associated with hypersonic weapon programs. Initial investments are particularly critical to overcoming technological barriers and establishing a solid foundation for successful development.



What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the supersonic and hypersonic missiles market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the supersonic and hypersonic missiles market?

How will each supersonic and hypersonic missiles submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2034?

How will the market shares for each supersonic and hypersonic missiles submarket develop from 2024 to 2034?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2024 to 2034?

Will leading supersonic and hypersonic missiles markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2034 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2034?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the supersonic and hypersonic missiles projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2024 and 2034? What are the implications of supersonic and hypersonic missiles projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the supersonic and hypersonic missiles market?

Where is the supersonic and hypersonic missiles market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Military Modernization Program and Arms Race to Accelerate Demand for Hypersonic Weapons

Technological Advancements in Hypersonic Weapons to Reshape Military Operations and Conflict Strategies

Increasing Military Expenditure on Hypersonic Weapons and Subsystems to Boost Growth

Market Restraining Factors

Need for High Investments in Early Stages of hypersonic Weapons Development

Communication and Data Transfer Constraints

Overheating of Hypersonic Weapons Stands as a Critical Technological Challenge

Market Opportunities

Collaboration and Partnership between Regional Entities and International Stakeholders to Foster Technological Advancements and Expand Market Reach

Rising Security Concerns and Geopolitical Tension Around the Border

Increased Air Attacks Need Airborne Weapons Against a Variety of Targets

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Type

Supersonic Missiles

Hypersonic Missiles

Market Segment by Platform

Ground-Launched Missiles

Air-Launched Missiles

Sea-Launched Missiles

Market Segment by Attack Type

Land Attack Missiles

Anti-Ship Missiles

Air-to-Air Missiles

Anti-Satellite Missiles

Market Segment by Component

Missile Structures

Thermal Protection Systems

Sensor Windows

Launching Requirements

Propulsion System

Market Segment by Guidance System

Inertial Guidance Systems

GPS/GNSS Guided Systems

Radar Homing

Imaging Infrared (IIR) Guidance

Laser Guidance Systems

Other Guidance Systems

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Spain

United Kingdom

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Companies Featured

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.

AeroVironment, Inc.

AVIC (Aviation Industry Corporation of China)

Blue Origin, LLC

Boeing Company

BrahMos Aerospace

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC)

Dassault Aviation S.A.

Denel Dynamics

DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation, India)

ExPace (a subsidiary of China Aerospace Corporation)

General Dynamics Corporation

Hanwha Corporation

Hermeus Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MBDA

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

NPO Mashinostroyenia

Orbital ATK, Inc. (now part of Northrop Grumman)

QinetiQ Group plc

Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Reaction Engines Limited

Rocket Lab Ltd.

Rostec State Corporation

Saab AB

SRC, Inc.

Tactical Missiles Corporation

Thales Group

Tupolev

