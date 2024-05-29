Health and Medical Insurance Providers Global Markets Report 2024-2028 Featuring Key Players Such as AIA, Allianz, UnitedHealth Group, Centene,, AXA, Swiss Re and Humana Among Others

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health and Medical Insurance Providers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for health and medical insurance providers is expected to grow from $2.2 trillion in 2023 to $3.4 trillion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028. The growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as increasing chronic diseases, health insurance reforms, increasing geriatric population and economic growth.

The global market for health and medical insurance providers is expansive and continually evolving, reflecting significant trends and growth patterns. From 2020 to 2022, market revenue showed steady increases, with estimates for 2023 indicating continued growth. Projections through 2028 suggest a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR), underpinned by various market dynamics and emerging trends.

An evaluation of the current market size reveals strong revenue growth prospects for health and medical insurance providers. This growth is analyzed by provider type and region, offering a detailed market share analysis. Provider segments include traditional insurance companies, HMOs (Health Maintenance Organizations), PPOs (Preferred Provider Organizations), and other specialized health insurers.

The market outlook presents numerous opportunities for major listed companies, which are adopting diverse strategies to enhance their market presence. These strategies include mergers and acquisitions, technological innovations, expanding product portfolios, and strategic partnerships aimed at improving customer engagement and operational efficiencies.

A comprehensive market share analysis of key companies within the health and medical insurance sector provides insights into the competitive landscape. This analysis highlights the market positions of leading players and their relative strengths.The discussion on market opportunities emphasizes the potential for growth in emerging markets, driven by rising healthcare costs, increasing awareness of health insurance benefits, and supportive regulatory frameworks. Additionally, advancements in digital health technologies and telemedicine are creating new avenues for insurers to offer innovative products and services, catering to the evolving needs of consumers.

Overall, the global health and medical insurance market is set for continued expansion, with significant opportunities for both established and emerging players. The strategic actions of major companies, coupled with favorable market conditions, are expected to drive sustained growth and enhance the accessibility and affordability of health insurance worldwide.

Key Highlights

The agents and brokers segment will dominate the market for health and medical insurance providers, but direct writing will grow in the future.

The North American market for health and medical insurance providers was valued at $1.4 trillion in 2022, and will grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

AIA Group Ltd.

Allianz

April

AXA

Bupa Global

Centene Corp.

Elevance Health

Humana

Now Health International

Swiss Re

The Cigna Group

UnitedHealth Group

William Russell

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 74 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.2 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.4 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Market Drivers Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases Health Insurance Reforms Increasing Aged Population Economic Growth

Market Restraints Self-Care Diagnostics Limited Access to Healthcare Increasing Awareness of Alternative Therapies Free or Subsidized Healthcare



Chapter 4 Market Trends

Shift to Outcome-based Models

Big Data for Health Insurance Firms

Use of AI and Automation

Single-Disease Insurance Coverage

Wearable Technology

Value-Added Services

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Health and Medical Insurance Providers Market, by Segment Overview Agents and Brokers Direct Writing Bancassurance and Others Geographic Breakdown

Health and Medical Insurance Providers Market, by Region Overview North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7 ESG Developments

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in the Health and Medical Insurance Industry

Trends in Insurance Industry

Regulatory Framework

Case Study

Chapter 8 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hsaeql

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment