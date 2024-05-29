United States Food Market Outlook 2024: Private Label Still Outperforming National Brands, Responsible New Product Developments, Mindful Indulgence, Food Trends

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Market Outlook 2024: Opportunities & Challenges With Pricing, Convenience, Sustainability & More" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S. Food Market Outlook 2024 is the go-to source for a complete understanding of the U.S. food market. This broad-based report evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns across the food market.

Most major packaged food categories are mature and rely primarily on population growth, leaving food marketers with the challenge of bringing something new to the table. Opportunities abound for companies that invest in new product launches, ingredient changes, and different marketing tactics to appeal to changing consumer preferences. Still, there is an ebb and flow in some trends as the rise and sometimes recede from consumer awareness. For instance, inflation is a continuation of recent challenges in 2022 and 2023, despite prices easing in growth if not level relative to 2021. Others like sustainability and convenience are reflections of changing consumer priorities and demographics.

Inflation-fueled higher prices are a core trend that began in 2022 and is continuing in 2024, albeit at a slower rate. Supply challenges, higher ingredient and energy prices, and rising labor costs have combined to test suppliers, retailers, and consumers. This has led to consumers seeking value, whether that means in comparison to the price of dining out or in comparison to routine grocery items, with private label options seeing surges across all categories and even beyond the basics to items with trendy flavors and ingredient compositions.

Additionally, food shoppers are increasingly placing sustainability at a higher priority level again, with plant-based options, clean labels, sustainable supply chains, and recyclable and reduced packaging continuing as key trends. Furthermore, shoppers are presenting preferences with contradictions as they are looking for indulgence, but better-for-you versions, along with snacking variations and chef-inspired menus, but with convenient preparation.

With a focus on growth opportunities and "what's next" - along with bringing decades of food and beverage market perspective and analysis to the table - U.S. Food Market Outlook 2024: Opportunities & Challenges With Pricing, Convenience, Sustainability & More is packed with actionable insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations. This report delivers predictions and recommendations designed to guide retailers, service providers, wholesalers, food processors, packaging firms, and investors in making business decisions about the food market.

Food Trends

Food industry trends that had been developing for a number of years were accentuated by the pandemic. Consumer behavior changed significantly, leading to unprecedented demand for not only products to meet basic needs, but also to satisfy new desires resulting from altered lifestyles. The following trends are some of the most important to emerge and flourish. They are likely to gain further traction as consumers continue resuming traditional activities altered somewhat by behavioral changes that will remain sticky.

Healthier-For-You

Many people became more focused on staying healthy due to the pandemic. As a result, nutrition and wellness remain important to them, and functional health benefits of products have become even more desirable. IFIC's 2023 survey shows consumers choose "fresh" and "low sugar" as the leading ways to define healthy food. Other leading definers include "good source of protein" and "natural". Protein has risen as a food priority for an increasing number of people as popular diets and eating philosophies have reduced consumption of carbs and animal protein.

More than half of consumers are following special diets or eating patterns in 2023. Losing weight is the top reason people diet, and the increased use of weight loss drugs and the hype surrounding them have caused some concern about the impact on food consumption. While use of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic has been increasing, it is currently small and limited by supply issues, high cost, side effects, and lack of insurance coverage. Some in the food industry feel increased long-term use of the drugs could hurt food consumption. Most food marketers that have commented publicly think the impact will be negligible. Others see it as an opportunity to promote their healthier-for-you food products.

Mindful Indulgence

Indulging while being mindful of one's health and wellness remains a powerful trend in both food and beverages. Food marketers continue to develop healthier-for-you products that are more nutritious and healthful, but still taste great and deliver similar experiences to their established counterparts. The pandemic boosted this trend, as more consumers want healthier options from all foods and beverages but still desire indulgent and comforting experiences. This has become even more relevant as people eat and snack throughout the day. Harken Sweets' candy bars are marketed as "Indulgence, Reimagined". They are made with fair trade cocoa, a date-based caramel and other plant ingredients, are low calorie, have no added sugar, and provide as much fiber as 5 cups of kale according to the company.

Responsible New Product Development

A growing number of consumers - particularly younger ones - make food choices at least partly on how responsible companies are with new product development and operating their businesses. Issues of most concern include food safety and nutritional value, animal welfare, transparency, environmental impacts, food waste and other social issues.

Sustainable packaging ranks high for consumers seeking eco-friendly products. According to the February-March 2024 edition of National Online Consumer Survey, 50% of respondents noted that they were more willing to take action about sustainability - in purchases and waste - than they were last year. 30% report that they thought that buying products in packaging that is recyclable or made from recycled materials is very important to living a sustainable lifestyle, and another 47% considered it somewhat important.

Private Label Still Outperforming National Brands

While private label sales were impacted by reduced consumer demand across food categories, they outperformed national brands as many shoppers sought lower prices. In 2023, dollar sales of private label store brands (across all categories, not just food) increased 4.7%, higher than the 3.4% growth of national brands according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA). The report said unit sales for store brands were about flat compared to a decline of 2.8% for national brands in 2023.

Work-From-Home Trends

The pandemic had significant and lasting impacts on telecommuting, changing people's behavior even though many have returned to offices full or part time. Working from home, even for part of the week, is correlated with eating more at home. This leads to greater consumption of certain foods like snacks, consumed throughout the workday, as well as breakfast and lunch items.

Work Habits in 2024: Typical Work Weeks

Some employers that temporarily allowed remote work have asked employees to return to worksites at least some of the time, but working at non-traditional locations is continuing.

Offices/on-site locations are the most common places for employed consumers to work all the time, with a 28% share; some of these individuals' jobs preclude working from home based on their duties (e.g., retail workers cannot serve customers or stock stores remotely, nor can employees who work on a manufacturing lines). Otherwise, some office workers or other employees who may be able to fulfill their duties offsite may choose to work on-location or not be allowed to work from home, depending on company culture and management decisions.

13% of employed consumers report that they work from home all the time, indicating a significant share of consumers work fully remote jobs. Other areas such as co-working spaces, libraries and coffee shops, and client sites are clearly less permanent working locations for most people.

However, numerous consumers reported working at various sites most of the time, half of the time, or occasionally; this indicates significant penetration of hybrid work arrangements, flexibility on where people work, or types of jobs that have shifting locations (such as jobs with frequent travel, either based locally or traveling to sites nationally or internationally).

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 2: TRENDS FROM THE PANDEMIC TO THE INFLATION ERA

CONCERNS ABOUT COVID-19 EXPOSURE REMAIN

Most Still Consider the Pandemic a Health Threat

Vaccination for the Flu and COVID-19

Some Consumers Continue to Wear Masks in Public and Avoid Crowds

NEGATIVE PERSONAL EFFECTS OF THE PANDEMIC

Reporting Negative Mental States in 2023

Continuing Mental and Physical Health Effects in 2024

Stress Levels and Impact on Food/Beverage Consumption

WORK-FROM-HOME TRENDS

Working from Home in 2023: Work from Home Ability and Frequency

Work Habits in 2024: Typical Work Weeks

Work Habits in 2024: Typical Work Arrangements

HOME COOKING REMAINS RELATIVELY HIGH

INFLATION AND PRICES

Many Consumers Are Concerned about Inflation and Rising Food Prices

Vast Majority of Consumers Have Noticed the Rising Cost of Food; Many Changing Purchasing Decisions

Consumers Find Price More Important for Food Purchase Decisions in 2023

Cutting Back on Household Expenses

CHAPTER 3: OVERVIEW

FOOD RETAIL SALES FORECAST

DISTRIBUTION TRENDS

E-Commerce and Grocery Delivery

Faster and More Convenient Home Delivery

Drone Delivery

In-Home Delivery

DoorDash Expands SNAP Payments to More Grocers

SNACKING

Frequency of Snacking and Reasons for Snacking

HOME MEAL KITS

HOME MEAL DELIVERY

CHAPTER 4: FOOD TRENDS

CEA-INDOOR FARMING

PLANT-BASED ALTERNATIVES

90% of Consumers Primarily Omnivores or Flexitarians

Plant-Based Meat and Poultry Alternatives

Blends

Plant-Based, Dairy-Free Alternatives

Ice Cream

Yogurt

Cheese

NON-PLANT-BASED ALTERNATIVES

Cultivated Meat Facing Challenges

Other Alternatives

Animal-Free Dairy

RESPONSIBLE NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

Packaging

The Multifaceted Goals of Sustainable Packaging

Priorities in Conflict

HEALTHIER-FOR-YOU

Natural

"Natural" Labels Most Impactful When Grocery Shopping

Healthy Food

Fresh and Low Sugar Top Healthy Food Definers

Reduced or Zero Sugar

Avoiding or Limiting Sugar Intake

Reasons for Avoiding or Limiting Sugar Intake

Sugar Continues to Be Preferred Over Low/No-Calorie Sweeteners

Processed Foods

Incorporating Vegetables

Diet-Friendly

Keto

High Protein

Weight Loss

Weight-loss Drugs

MINDFUL INDULGENCE

IGNITE THE SENSES

COMFORT & NOSTALGIA

KID-FOCUSED

RESTAURANT/CHEF QUALITY AT HOME

INFLUENCER INSPIRED

PARTNERSHIPS A WIN-WIN

PRIVATE LABEL STILL OUTPERFORMING NATIONAL BRANDS

CHAPTER 5: CEREAL

Market Increasing Slightly to Over $13 Billion in 2028

CHAPTER 6: CHOCOLATE CANDY

Market Increases to Over $35 Billion in 2028

CHAPTER 7: COOKIES

Market to Exceed $18 Billion in 2028

CHAPTER 8: FRESH BREAD

Market Over $22 Billion in 2028

CHAPTER 9: FRESH PACKAGED SALADS

Fresh Packaged Salad Sales Increasing to Over $9 Billion in 2028

Packaged Salad Consumption Still Higher Than Pre-Pandemic Levels

Packaged Salad Eaters Don't Consume That Often

CEA-Indoor Farming

Restaurant/Chef Quality at Home

Global Inspiration

CHAPTER 10: FROZEN DINNERS/ENTREES

Market Increasing to Nearly $16 Billion in 2028

CHAPTER 11: FROZEN PIZZA

Market Approaches $9 Billion in 2028

Frozen Pizza Eaten by Only Half of US Households

Frozen Pizzas Eaters Don't Eat Them That Often

Restaurant/Chef Quality at Home

Mindful Indulgence

Ultra-Indulgent

Ignite the Senses

Influencer Inspired

Responsible NPD

CHAPTER 12: ICE CREAM AND FROZEN NOVELTIES

Market Increasing to Over $19 Billion in 2028

Category and Segment Sales

Frozen Novelties Will Continue to Outperform Ice Cream

Regular (Full-Fat) Ice Cream Overwhelmingly Preferred

Ice Cream/Gelato/Sherbet Eaters Don't Consume Much

Ignite the Senses

Comfort & Nostalgia

Mindful Indulgence

Dairy Alternatives

Animal-Free Dairy

Responsible NPD

CHAPTER 13: MEAL & SNACK BARS

SALES OUTLOOK

Market to Exceed $10 Billion in 2028

Category Sales

Heaviest-Consuming Snack Bar Group Expands

Key Brand Differences

Mindful Indulgence

Healthier-For-You

Ignite the Senses

Kid-Focused

Responsible NPD

CHAPTER 14: MEAT AND POULTRY

Market Approaching $139 Billion in 2028

Meat Continues to Dominate Category Sales

Poultry Preferred Over Meat but Gap Shrinking

Consumers Overwhelming Prefer Fresh Over Frozen

Bacon and Sausage Struggle to Hold Pandemic Gains

Restaurant/Chef Quality at Home

Ignite the Senses

Plant-based Alternatives

Blends

Cultivated Meat Facing Challenges

Other Alternatives

Responsible NPD

CHAPTER 15: NATURAL AND SPECIALTY CHEESE

CHAPTER 16: SALTY SNACKS

Market to Reach $51 Billion in 2028

Potato Chips Losing Share in The Future

Growth Driven by Tortilla/Tostada Chips & Non-Chip Salty Snacks

Potato Chips Still Most Preferred But Trending Down

Chip Eaters Don't Consume Much

Ignite the Senses

Mindful Indulgence

Comfort & Nostalgia

Responsible NPD

CHAPTER 17: SOUP

Market Increasing to Over $10 Billion in 2028

CHAPTER 18: YOGURT

Market Increasing to $13 Billion in 2028

After Pandemic Boost, Yogurt Consumption Relatively Steady

Regular (Full-Fat) Yogurt Still Preferred

Plain and Flavored Yogurt Gain at Expense of Fruit Varieties

Greatest Growth from Those Eating the Least

Healthier-For-You

Dairy-Free and Plant-Based Alternatives

Increase Kids' Consumption

Ignite the Senses

Snacking

Responsible NPD

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hvhapt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.