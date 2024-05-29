Verkkokauppa.com's Capital Markets Day program 30 May 2024 – welcome to follow the live webcast
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj INVESTOR NEWS 29 May 2024 at 12:00am
Verkkokauppa.com, a Finnish pioneer of e-commerce, will arrange a Capital Markets Day tomorrow, on Thursday 30 May 2024. The live webcast and the presentations will start at 12:30 and end at approx. 15:35. At the event, the company’s management will discuss the cornerstones of the updated strategy to accelerate profitable growth and the journey toward financial targets during the strategy period. Institutional investors, equity analysts and media representatives have been invited to attend.
The cornerstones of Verkkokauppa.com's strategy are growing the current business faster than the market, new openings, such as assortment expansion, own brand products and new markets, significant growth of the services business, and stronger profitability by continuously developing our own operations and platform. We aim for growth by accelerating the online shift by making shopping fast, extremely convenient and affordable.
It is possible to follow the presentations through live broadcast, questions can be asked and comments sent throughout the event. The event language is English.
Link to the event can be found on the investor's website:
https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en/investors/cmd_2024
Agenda and schedule for the webcast (times are Helsinki time, EEST):
at 12:30 We will change the retail in Finland
Panu Porkka, Chief Executive Officer
How do we make shopping fast and extremely convenient
Nina Anttila, Chief Supply Chain Officer
Winning assortment boosted by our own brands
Tatu Kaleva, Chief Commercial Officer
at 13:50 Break
at 14:10 New business models and international expansion
Jyrki Tulokas, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer
Our strong brand
Suvituuli Tuukkanen, Chief Marketing Officer
The most efficient retail operations
Jesper Blomster, Chief Financial Officer
Q&A session, all presenters
Approx. at 15:35 End of the event
Recordings of all presentations and presentation materials will be available on the event page after the event https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en/investors/cmd_2024
Welcome to join us online!
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
For further information, please contact Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com, +358 40 6712 999
Verkkokauppa.com on verkkokaupan edelläkävijä ja intohimoisesti asiakkaan puolella. Verkkokauppa.com vauhdittaa kaupan siirtymistä verkkoon Suomen nopeimmilla toimituksilla ja äärimmäisen sujuvalla asioinnilla. Yritys haastaa markkinan tarjoamalla tunnin toimitukset lähes 700 000 asiakkaalle, voittavan valikoiman ja todennäköisesti aina halvimmat hinnat, sekä pyrkii joka päivä löytämään tehokkaampia tapoja ylittää asiakkaiden odotukset ja luoda uusi normi ostamiselle ja omistamiselle.
Verkkokauppa.com on perustettu vuonna 1992 ja on ollut verkossa ensimmäisestä päivästä lähtien. Yhtiön liikevaihto vuonna 2023 oli 503 miljoonaa euroa ja se työllistää noin 700 henkilöä. Verkkokauppa.com on listattu Nasdaq Helsingissä.