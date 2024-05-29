Novaturas starts cooperation with the Lithuanian start-up MoreMins and introduces new service to customers

Novaturas, the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, is launching a new service with Lithuanian start-up MoreMins to make it cheaper and easier for its customers to use the internet outside the European Union. The company provides travellers with a multi-country eSIM mobile internet service that works on the networks of major operators in different countries. This allows you to enjoy high quality and low-cost mobile data throughout your trip, both in non-EU and EU countries. According to experts, this solution is much more secure than the WI-FI networks normally available in public places.

A solution that will bring convenience during the trip

Travellers often face high data roaming prices and poor connectivity when staying outside the EU, and trying to buy a SIM card from a local operator can be a real challenge. They are often sold in shops of dubious reliability, which are difficult to find without the help of the internet. However, even if you do find a point of purchase, the seller may ask for your ID and take a picture of it, raising suspicions about the security of your data. The challenges often go beyond the purchase of a SIM card from a foreign operator: you have to remove the SIM card you are using from your phone, and sometimes even have problems connecting to the local network.

Hotels can also have problems if you only want to use the internet in hotels, where Wi-Fi connections can sometimes be poor, with speed or usage limits. Kristijonas Kaikaris, CEO of Novaturas, says that for some time now, it has been noticed that customers have been asking more and more questions about internet access during their trips, so it was decided to find an innovative solution.

“Some travellers are familiar with the high internet tariffs in non-EU countries, but it still comes as a surprise to less frequent visitors. The current prices often force us to use the internet without or with limited access, for example, only Wi-Fi connection provided in the hotel, which can be weak or erratic. But nowadays, the internet is becoming an integral part of travel, and the demand for it is growing – naturally, this is also true for our customers.



We are the first tour operator in the Baltics to introduce the eSIM mobile internet service, which will allow you to enjoy a cheap, fast and secure internet connection in all of our destinations, and even more importantly, in non-EU countries. In addition, as the region’s only locally-owned charter tour operator, we are delighted to be working with a progressive Lithuanian business – we are developing the service together with the start-up MoreMins, which will ensure its proper operation,” notes Mr. Kaikaris.

The CEO of Novaturas also adds that the company is planning to offer more additional services in line with the needs of its clients. “We want to provide our customers with as much comfort and exclusivity as possible during their trip. We try to make sure that travellers not only enjoy the best hotels or comfortable flights with our partners, but also a wide range of services. This benefits our customers and strengthens our competitive edge as a tour operator. In the future, we plan to further expand our range of additional services to provide an even better customer experience,” says Kristijonas Kaikaris.

Supports 4G and 5G connectivity

eSIM mobile internet works just like a regular SIM card, but you can subscribe online via the app’s self-service. MoreMins eSIM works across multiple operator networks, ensuring fast speeds wherever you are in a foreign country. In Turkey, a popular destination among Lithuanians, eSIM mobile data is available on two of the country’s most popular networks, Türk Telekom (Avea) and Turkcell, which cover the largest area and provide 5G or 4G internet speeds.

Andrius Butvilas, CEO of MoreMins, also claims that eSIM mobile internet service is much more secure than Wi-Fi networks in public places.

“The eSIM mobile data is not only faster but also more secure than many public Wi-Fi networks in hotels and cafes. Fraudsters or malware connected to public networks can intercept login and other personal data. For this reason, Wi-Fi is particularly unsafe for banking or connecting to important accounts. The eSIM mobile data can also be shared with others using the Hotspot function, protecting not only your own data, but also that of your loved ones,” says the CEO of MoreMins.

Instructions and customer support in Lithuanian

eSIM Internet is available on iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel and other newer smart devices with an eSIM chip and running the iOS and Android operating systems. According to MoreMins’ CEO, purchasing and installing an eSIM is easy using the company’s app.

“We have prepared detailed text and video instructions in Lithuanian to make it easier for users to install eSIM. If you encounter any difficulties, you can always contact MoreMins’ customer service department in Lithuanian, Polish, English and Russian. We always recommend that you resolve any issues before you arrive in a foreign country. You can activate the service in Lithuania and use it as soon as you land in your holiday destination,” says Mr. Butvilas.

Novaturas customers from Lithuania can use the new service at a special discount from mid-May. The offers will be valid in all destinations offered by the tour operator, and it is especially recommended for those travelling to non-EU countries. It is recommended that customers conveniently purchase eSIM data for travel as an additional service to the entire travel package before the start of their trip. For those who don’t have time, it will also be available for purchase during the trip by downloading the app.

Special offers are currently available to celebrate the launch of the service, with 1 GB available from just EUR 1. Travellers to Turkey who purchase the service with the code NOVATURAS75 will get a 75% discount on their data package. Those travelling to all other destinations offered by Novaturas with the code NOVATURAS50 will benefit from a 50% discount on data.

For more information and discounts for destinations from Lithuania, please click here: https://www.novaturas.lt/esim-virtuali-kortele

It is planned that in the near future this service will be extended to Latvian and Estonian travellers who choose Novaturas for their trips.

About the company

Novaturas Group is the largest and the only charter flights‘ local tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter trips to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours. Based on audited data, in 2023 Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 208,3 million and served 259 000 passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

