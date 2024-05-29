Adevinta ASA (ADE) - COMPLETION OF THE VOLUNTARY OFFER FOR ALL ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING ORDINARY CLASS A SHARES IN ADEVINTA ASA

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE PRIOR APPROVAL.

29 May 2024

Reference is made to the offer document dated 22 December 2023 (the "Offer Document") for the voluntary offer for all issued and outstanding ordinary class A shares (the "Shares") in Adevinta ASA ("Adevinta" or the "Company") (such offer, the "Offer") by Aurelia Bidco Norway AS (the "Offeror"). Reference is further made to the stock exchange announcement made on 24 April 2024 regarding fulfilment of the conditions set out in the Offer Document under section 3.3 (Closing Conditions) (i), (ii) and (iii), including the receipt of all required regulatory approvals and whereby the Offeror announced that settlement of the Offer was expected to take place on 29 May 2024.

The Offeror hereby announces that the Offer has been completed and that settlement of the Offer has been made pursuant to the terms set out in section 3.10 (Settlement) of the Offer Document. For every Share for which the Offer has been lawfully accepted, the Offeror has paid a consideration of NOK 115, settled in either cash or depository receipts (the "Depository Receipts") representing shares in an indirect parent company of the Offeror (the "Issuer") as further described in the Offer Document, or a combination thereof.

Furthermore, and with reference to section 4.3 of the Offer Document, the Offeror informs that eBay International Holding GmbH has reduced its Share Contribution (as defined in the Offer Document) from 202,115,591 to 177,115,591 Shares, resulting in a corresponding increase of number of Cash Shares (as defined in the Offer Document) sold by eBay International Holding GmbH to the Aurelia Acquisition Companies (as defined in the Offer Document).

As of settlement of the Offer, the Offeror and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aurelia Bidco 1 Norway AS, hold 1,161,148,347 shares (including the non-voting class B shares), representing approximately 94.79% of the share capital and 94.53% of the voting rights in the Company.

As soon as reasonably practicable, the Offeror intends to effect a compulsory acquisition of the remaining Shares in the Company not owned by the Offeror at a redemption price equal to the offer price of NOK 115 per Share. A separate stock exchange announcement will be published when the compulsory acquisition has been resolved by the board of directors of the Offeror in accordance with section 4-25 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act and section 6-22 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information on the Offer, visit: www.abgsc.com

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

ABG Sundal Collier ASA and Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, Amsterdam Branch are acting as financial advisers to the Offeror in the process. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP and Wikborg Rein Advokatfirma AS are acting as legal advisers to the Offeror in the process.

For administrative questions regarding the Offer, please contact your bank or the nominee registered as holder of your shares.

