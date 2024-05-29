Automotive Turbocharger Market Trends and Opportunities 2024-2034 Featuring Strategic Analysis of Garrett Motion, BorgWarner, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Cummins, IHI Corporation

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Turbocharger Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Fuel Type, Material Type, Component, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive turbocharger market is experiencing significant growth, propelled by various key factors and market drivers. By 2024, the market is estimated to be valued at $16.26 billion, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.95% to reach $31.83 billion by 2034. This growth is primarily fueled by the growing recognition of the advantages offered by turbochargers in enhancing automotive performance while optimizing manufacturing costs across different sectors.
There is a heightened focus on sustainability and compliance with environmental regulations, which is driving the adoption of turbochargers in automotive applications. With a concerted effort to reduce emissions and promote sustainable practices, manufacturers are embracing turbochargers designed for greater fuel efficiency and reduced environmental impact.
Continuous advancements and innovations in turbocharger technology are also contributing to market expansion. Their expertise in engineering, coupled with advanced manufacturing capabilities and customer-centric approach, are instrumental in shaping the automotive turbocharger market landscape.
In conclusion, the automotive turbocharger market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing recognition of its benefits, sustainability imperatives, and ongoing technological advancements, all supported by proactive efforts from industry leaders to deliver innovative solutions.
Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis
The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the prominent companies in this market are:
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What are the main factors driving the demand for automotive turbocharger market?
- What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the automotive turbocharger market?
- Who are the key players in the automotive turbocharger market, and what are their respective market shares?
- What partnerships or collaborations are prominent among stakeholders in the automotive turbocharger market?
- What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in automotive turbocharger market?
- What is the futuristic outlook for the automotive turbocharger market in terms of growth potential?
- What is the current estimation of the automotive turbocharger market, and what growth trajectory is projected from 2024 to 2034?
- Which application, and product segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2024-2034)?
- Which regions demonstrate the highest adoption rates for automotive turbocharger market, and what factors contribute to their leadership?
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$16.26 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$31.83 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Segmentation
Segmentation 1: by Application
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)
- Trucks and Buses
- Agriculture Tractors
- Construction Equipment
- Others
Segmentation 2: by Fuel Type
- Gasoline
- Diesel
- Alternate Fuel/CNG
Segmentation 3: by Material
- Cast Iron
- Aluminium
- Others
Segmentation 4: by Component
- Turbine Wheel
- Compressor Wheel
- Housing
Segmentation 5: by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest-of-the-World
Companies Featured in the Report
- Garrett Motion Inc.
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Cummins Inc.
- IHI Corporation
- Vitesco Technologies GmbH
- BMTS Technology
- Turbo Energy Private Limited
- Changchun Fawer-IHI Turbocharger Co. Ltd.
- Continental AG
- Ningbo Weifu Tianli Supercharging Technology Co. Ltd.
- Rotomaster
- Kompressorenbau Bannewitz GmbH
- Turbo International
- Turbonetics Inc.
