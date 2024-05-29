Automotive Turbocharger Market Trends and Opportunities 2024-2034 Featuring Strategic Analysis of Garrett Motion, BorgWarner, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Cummins, IHI Corporation

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Turbocharger Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Fuel Type, Material Type, Component, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive turbocharger market is experiencing significant growth, propelled by various key factors and market drivers. By 2024, the market is estimated to be valued at $16.26 billion, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.95% to reach $31.83 billion by 2034. This growth is primarily fueled by the growing recognition of the advantages offered by turbochargers in enhancing automotive performance while optimizing manufacturing costs across different sectors.







There is a heightened focus on sustainability and compliance with environmental regulations, which is driving the adoption of turbochargers in automotive applications. With a concerted effort to reduce emissions and promote sustainable practices, manufacturers are embracing turbochargers designed for greater fuel efficiency and reduced environmental impact.



Continuous advancements and innovations in turbocharger technology are also contributing to market expansion. Leading players in the automotive turbocharger industry, such as Garrett Motion Inc., Cummins Inc., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., are at the forefront of developing innovative solutions tailored to diverse automotive applications. Their expertise in engineering, coupled with advanced manufacturing capabilities and customer-centric approach, are instrumental in shaping the automotive turbocharger market landscape.



In conclusion, the automotive turbocharger market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing recognition of its benefits, sustainability imperatives, and ongoing technological advancements, all supported by proactive efforts from industry leaders to deliver innovative solutions.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the prominent companies in this market are:

Garrett Motion Inc.

BorgWarner Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Cummins Inc.

IHI Corporation

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $31.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Trucks and Buses

Agriculture Tractors

Construction Equipment

Others

Segmentation 2: by Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

Alternate Fuel/CNG

Segmentation 3: by Material

Cast Iron

Aluminium

Others

Segmentation 4: by Component

Turbine Wheel

Compressor Wheel

Housing

Segmentation 5: by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

