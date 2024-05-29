China Passenger Car Cockpit Multi/Dual Display Research Report 2024 with Cockpit Display Solutions for 21 OEMs

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Passenger Car Cockpit Multi/Dual Display Research Report, 2023-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In intelligent cockpit era, cockpit displays head in the direction of more screens, larger size, better looking, more convenient interaction and better experience. Simultaneously, the conventional "one-chip, one-display" solution has been gradually replaced by "one-chip, multi-display" and "multi-chip, multi-display" solutions. The trend towards multi and dual display solutions accelerates, with a share hitting a new high.



In 2023, China's passenger car multi and dual display solutions were installed on nearly 3.6 million vehicles, making up more than 17% of the total, up 6.5 percentage points on the previous year. In 2023, among brands with models on sale in China's passenger car market (excluding imported models), a total of 43 brands deployed multi-display models, and 52 brands deployed dual-display models. Much more brands chose multi and dual display solutions. (Comparably, the statistics in China Passenger Car Cockpit Multi/Dual Display Research Report, 2022 show there were 21 brands deploying multi-display models and 44 brands deploying dual-display models).



More displays: intelligent cockpit has entered the 10-screen era, and 12-screen solutions are expected to be installed in cars in 2024.



In terms of multi and dual display solutions, auto companies and suppliers are innovating to provide consumers with diverse choices. Regarding multi-screen solutions, intelligent cockpit has stepped into the 10-screen era, and 12-screen solutions are expected to be installed in cars in 2024.



Typical model with 10-screen solution: AITO M9



The top configuration of AITO M9 is 10 screens, including front triple-display, one AR-HUD, one giant-scale laser projection screen, one megapixel-level intelligent projection lighting system and four Huawei pads that can be connected to the IVI system to realize car control. AITO M9 uses distributed soft buses to enable cross-screen integration. Both driver and copilot seat passenger can control the content on rear screens, including laser projection, for example, choose what to see at will and all the people in car can see the same content across screens.



Typical model with 9-screen solution: Yangwang U8



As the first model of Yangwang brand, Yangwang U8 is quite different from BYD and Denza models in cockpit display solution. It adopts a combination of 9 screens, including cluster, center console, copilot seat screen, AR-HUD, interior streaming media rearview mirror, two second-row entertainment screens, second-row air-conditioning control screen and second-row center armrest control screen.



In 2024, it is expected that electronic exterior rearview mirrors will be installed in cars on a small scale. By then, intelligent cockpits will have two more displays, and may enter the 12-screen era. As of the publication of this article, the statistics show that models equipped with electronic exterior rearview mirrors in China's passenger car market have included Lotus Eletre, Lotus Emeya, SAIC Maxus Mifa 7, and Avatr 12, of which the last three models were launched on market within the past six months.



Larger display: 1.3m 45-inch ultra-wide integrated display is available in cars.



When it comes to screen size expansion, integrated display is the first choice. Integrated display tends to be designed with larger size, higher resolution, more convenient interaction, touch and voice fusion control, and personalized settings. As of the publication of this article, three Chinese independent brands have used integrated triple-displays in their cars, namely, Geely Galaxy E8, Jiyue 01 and Avatr 12. Geely E8 has the widest through-type integrated display among current production models.



Geely Galaxy E8



As a mid-to-high-end new energy brand under Geely brand, Geely Galaxy differs greatly from GEOME and ZEEKR (Geely's other two new energy vehicle brands) in terms of cockpit display solution. Galaxy L7, its first model, uses a display combination of 10.25-inch digital cluster + 13.2-inch vertical center console screen + 16.2-inch copilot seat screen. It is the first time that Geely brand adopts a >12.3-inch copilot seat screen solution.



As the second model of Geely Galaxy, Galaxy E8 carries a more radical display solution. It is equipped with a 45-inch through-type integrated display that spans 1.3 meters and features 8K resolution, 1500-nit display effect, 89% ultra-high color gamut, and 98% ultra-high screen-to-body ratio. It is known that the display was created by Geely together with BOE and Skyworth. In terms of IVI system, Galaxy E8 is equipped with Neusoft's cockpit domain controller based on Qualcomm 8295, which cooperates with Geely's IVI system Galaxy N OS.



Avatr 12



Avatr 12, available on market in November 2023, pioneers the use of a 35.4-inch integrated remote display that supports 4K resolution and can display information such as boot animation, basic cluster, ADAS scene reconstruction area, and map information. Users can self-define cards according to usage habits, integrated rest modes, charging scenarios, etc. In the IVI system, Avatr 12 uses the Kirin 9610A + Harmony OS 4 combination.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Intelligent Cockpit Display

1.1 Main Types of Intelligent Cockpit Multi/Dual Displays and Their Application Cases

1.2 Application Cases of Intelligent Cockpit Multi-display Solutions

1.3 Types of Intelligent Cockpit Dual Display Solutions

1.4 Application Cases of Intelligent Cockpit Dual Display Solutions

1.5 Types of Intelligent Cockpit Integrated Display Solutions

1.6 Application Cases of Intelligent Cockpit Integrated Display Solutions

1.7 Main Relationships between Chip and Display in Current Intelligent Cockpits

1.8 Mainstream Chip-Display Relationships and Advantages

1.9 Intelligent Cockpit Display Industry Chain

1.10 Statistics on Cockpit Display Solutions for Passenger Cars in China



2. Light Field Screen

2.1 Technical Principle

2.2 Core Technologies of Hardware and Software

2.3 Composition and Cost Structure

2.4 Application in Intelligent Cockpit

2.5 Advantages Compared with Conventional Displays

2.6 Technology Development Trends



3. Cockpit Projection

3.1 Main Application Scenarios and Cases of In-vehicle Projection

3.2 Comparison between Three Light Source Technology Solutions for Exterior Projection

3.3 Comparison between Two Light Source Technology Solutions for Interior Projection

3.4 Future Mainstream Vehicle Cockpit Laser Display Solutions



4. Automotive AR/VR

4.1 Automotive AR/VR: 5G+XR Mobile Commercial Scenario

4.2 Differences before Automotive AR and Automotive VR

4.3 Application Scenarios of Automotive AR/VR in Cockpit

4.4 Comparison between Three VR Optical Solutions

4.5 Mainstream Optical Solutions for Future VR Devices

4.6 VR Devices Have Basically Satisfied the Requirements of Partial Immersion Stage

4.7 Automotive VR Applications for OEMs

4.8 Comparison between Four AR Optical Solutions

4.9 Automotive AR Applications for OEMs

4.10 AR/VR Industry Chain

4.10 AR/VR Industry Chain: Cost Structure

4.10 AR/VR Industry Chain: Master Chip

4.10 AR/VR Industry Chain: Display

4.10 AR/VR Industry Chain: Sensor

5 Suppliers of Cockpit Multi-display

5.1 Harman

5.2 Visteon

5.3 Faurecia

5.4 Marelli

5.5 Aptiv

5.6 Bosch

5.7 Continental

5.8 Denso

5.9 Panasonic

5.10 BOE

5.11 LG Display

5.12 Foryou

5.13 Desay SV

5.14 Neusoft

5.15 Joyson Electronics

5.16 NOBO Automotive

5.17 Huawei

5.18 HASCO

5.19 Yanfeng

5.20 Wuhan KOTEI Informatics

6 Suppliers of Light Field Screen

6.1 Huawei

6.2 Sony

6.3 TCL CSOT

6.4 Others

6.4.1 BOE's Consumer Field Light Field Screens and Their Technical Characteristics

6.4.2 ZX-Real's Three Light Field Holographic Screens

6.4.3 Shenzhen Pendu's Light Field Display Technology

6.4.4 Shenzhen Pendu's Light Field Display Products

6.4.5 SVG Tech's Light Field Screen Related Technology Reserves

6.4.6 Exciton Technology Provides Huawei with Core Components of Light Field Screen

6.4.7 Rijiu Optoelectronics's Light Field Display Products

7 Suppliers of Cockpit Projection

7.1 Appotronics

7.2 LNGIN

7.3 EASPEED

7.4 Xianghang Technology

7.5 Others

7.5.1 YesAR's Medium-free Holographic Products and Its Cooperation Cases with Auto Companies

7.5.2 Crystal Optech's Holographic Projection Products

7.5.3 XGimi's Projector Has Been Designated by OEMs

7.5.4 Hisense's Laser Panoramic Projection Solution

7.5.5 AI Speech's In-vehicle Projection

7.6.6 Zinger's Medium-free Floating Imaging and Its In-vehicle Application Scenarios

8 Suppliers of Automotive AR/VR

8.1 Xreal

8.2 Rayneo Technology

8.3 Holoride

8.4 Skyworth XR

8.5 MYVU

8.6 Vision Glass

9 Application of Cockpit Display Solutions in OEMs

9.1 Li Auto

9.2 Xpeng Motor

9.3 Neta Auto

9.4 AITO

9.5 Avatr

9.6 Leapmotor

9.7 Voyah

9.8 Denza

9.9 Other Emerging Automakers: Jiyue, Yangwang, Lotus

9.10 Geely

9.11 Changan Auto

9.12 Great Wall Motor (Tank, Haval, WEY)

9.13 Chery

9.14 SAIC (Rising Auto, Roewe, MG, IM Motor, MAXUS)

9.15 Mercedes-Benz

9.16 BMW

9.16 GM

9.17 NIO

9.18 Other Brand of Console Single-screen Solution

9.18.1 Deepal's Typical Models with Console Single-screen Solution

9.18.2 ZEEKR's Typical Models with Console Single-screen Solution

9.18.3 BYD's Typical Models with Console Single-screen Solution

9.18.4 EXEED and Luxeed's Typical Models with Console Single-screen Solution

10 Summary and Future Development Forecast of Cockpit Displays

