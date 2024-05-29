Global HVAC Systems Market Report 2024-2029: A Projected $315 Billion Opportunity with Strategic Analysis of Key Players, Including Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls, and Carrier Global Corporation

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global HVAC System Market Outlook, 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the market is anticipated to cross USD 315 billion by 2029, increasing from USD 246.35 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow with 4.47% CAGR by 2024-29.

Rapid urbanization around the world is leading to the construction of new residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. All of these structures require HVAC systems to provide climate control and maintain indoor air quality. Innovations in HVAC technology, such as smart thermostats, zoning systems, and variable-speed motors, are making HVAC systems more efficient, convenient, and appealing to consumers.





Market Drivers

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: The drive for energy-efficient and sustainable HVAC systems is increasing due to rising energy costs, environmental concerns, and government regulations. Manufacturers are focusing on developing systems that offer higher efficiency, lower emissions, and the use of renewable energy sources such as solar power or geothermal energy.

Market Challenges

Skilled Labor Shortage: The HVAC industry is facing a shortage of skilled workers, particularly as the existing workforce ages and younger generations show less interest in entering the field. This shortage affects system design, installation, and maintenance, potentially impacting overall industry growth and performance.

Market Trends

Decarbonization and Electrification: HVAC systems are increasingly moving towards decarbonization and electrification to reduce carbon emissions and reliance on fossil fuels. Heat pumps and other electric-based systems are becoming popular alternatives to traditional heating and cooling methods, promoting sustainability.

Recent Developments

In April 2023, Johnson Controls announced an investment in a partnership with the International WELL Building Institute i.e., IWBI, to support its vow to healthy building solutions for employees and customers.

In January 2023, Lennox Industries introduced the new Lennox S40 Smart Thermostat and accessories, comprising the Lennox Smart Room Sensor & Lennox Smart Air Quality Monitor.

In February 2023, Lennox International launched packaged rooftop units with the introduction of Xion and Enlight product lines. These new products reduce environmental impact by offering exceptional efficiency, sustainable design, and efficient service.

In January 2023, Trane launched the new Airfinity S rooftop air-to-air heat pump systems with variable speed compressors, adaptive frequency drive, and low GWP R-454B refrigerant.

SAMSUNG announced a new range of WindFree AC. It involves AI technology that auto-cools the surroundings by reducing energy consumption by 77%. Furthermore, it has a motion detector sensor, voice control, and welcome cooling. Some of the models of this AC have an in-built air purifier that filters PM2.5 particles.

Considered in this report:

Historic year: 2018

2018 Base year: 2023

2023 Estimated year: 2024

2024 Forecast year: 2029

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2023-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $246.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $315 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

