Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Analysis 2023-2024 & 2028 Featuring Aliaxis, Astral, China Lesso, JM Eagle, LB Water, Logan Clay Products, Nippon Steel, Tata Steel, and Thompson Pipe

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Market 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Market was valued at USD 24.3 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 37.1 billion by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 7.50%.

This report provides an overview of the global water and wastewater pipes market. The study discusses the status of how the industry works and what the future holds for industrial growth considering government initiatives and product advancements considering the rising growth of Plastic pipes in the industry.

The market dynamics for water and wastewater management are influenced by several factors. Key market drivers include a high number of water leaks, infrastructural development, and government focus on water and wastewater management.

However, the market faces restraints such as the prevalence of counterfeit pipes, a shortage of skilled professionals, and financial challenges faced by water utilities. Despite these challenges, there are significant market opportunities, particularly in the use of sustainable materials in pipe manufacturing.

Report Scope

An analysis of the global markets for water and wastewater pipes

This report segments the global water and wastewater pipes market on three bases: material (plastic, metal and others), application (water supply and wastewater management), and end use (municipal and industrial).

The report's scope excludes pipes used in the management of wastewater from industrial uses - such as excretion of chemicals, oils, and other liquid wastes from industry - as well as pipes used for agricultural purposes.

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projected CAGRs through 2028

Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis by material type, application, end-use sector and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market drivers, opportunities and challenges, emerging technologies, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors

A look at sustainability trends and ESG developments, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices

Analysis of the competitive landscape, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding outlook

Profiles of the leading market players

Aliaxis Group Sa

Astral Ltd.

China Lesso

JM Eagle Inc.

LB Water

Logan Clay Products Llc

Nippon Steel Corp.

Tata Steel

Thompson Pipe Group

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $24.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $37.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

High Number of Water Leaks

Infrastructural Development of Regions

Government Focus on Water and Wastewater Management

Market Restraints

Counterfeit Pipes

Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Financial Challenges Faced by Water Utilities

Market Opportunities

Use of Sustainable Materials in Pipes

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Advanced Pipe Materials and Coatings

3D Printing

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Material Type

Plastic

Metal

Others

Market Analysis by Application

Water Supply

Wastewater Management

Market Analysis by End Use

Municipal

Industrial

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Leaders in the Market

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Appendix: Water and Wastewater Pipes Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9frtxl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment