Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Analysis 2023-2024 & 2028 Featuring Aliaxis, Astral, China Lesso, JM Eagle, LB Water, Logan Clay Products, Nippon Steel, Tata Steel, and Thompson Pipe

The Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Market was valued at USD 24.3 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 37.1 billion by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 7.50%.
This report provides an overview of the global water and wastewater pipes market. The study discusses the status of how the industry works and what the future holds for industrial growth considering government initiatives and product advancements considering the rising growth of Plastic pipes in the industry.
The market dynamics for water and wastewater management are influenced by several factors. Key market drivers include a high number of water leaks, infrastructural development, and government focus on water and wastewater management.
However, the market faces restraints such as the prevalence of counterfeit pipes, a shortage of skilled professionals, and financial challenges faced by water utilities. Despite these challenges, there are significant market opportunities, particularly in the use of sustainable materials in pipe manufacturing.
Report Scope
- An analysis of the global markets for water and wastewater pipes
- This report segments the global water and wastewater pipes market on three bases: material (plastic, metal and others), application (water supply and wastewater management), and end use (municipal and industrial).
- The report's scope excludes pipes used in the management of wastewater from industrial uses - such as excretion of chemicals, oils, and other liquid wastes from industry - as well as pipes used for agricultural purposes.
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projected CAGRs through 2028
- Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis by material type, application, end-use sector and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market drivers, opportunities and challenges, emerging technologies, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- A look at sustainability trends and ESG developments, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices
- Analysis of the competitive landscape, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding outlook
Profiles of the leading market players
- Aliaxis Group Sa
- Astral Ltd.
- China Lesso
- JM Eagle Inc.
- LB Water
- Logan Clay Products Llc
- Nippon Steel Corp.
- Tata Steel
- Thompson Pipe Group
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|88
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$24.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$37.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- High Number of Water Leaks
- Infrastructural Development of Regions
- Government Focus on Water and Wastewater Management
- Market Restraints
- Counterfeit Pipes
- Shortage of Skilled Professionals
- Financial Challenges Faced by Water Utilities
- Market Opportunities
- Use of Sustainable Materials in Pipes
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Advanced Pipe Materials and Coatings
- 3D Printing
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Material Type
- Plastic
- Metal
- Others
- Market Analysis by Application
- Water Supply
- Wastewater Management
- Market Analysis by End Use
- Municipal
- Industrial
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Leaders in the Market
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7 Appendix: Water and Wastewater Pipes Market
