CEO of Realty of Chicago Steps Down to Launch New Real Estate Venture in September

CHICAGO, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realty of Chicago announced today that its esteemed CEO, Eddie Garcia, will be stepping down from his position to embark on a new venture. Garcia, who has been at the helm of Realty of Chicago since its founding in 2012, is set to launch his new project this September.



"It has been the greatest honor of my life to lead this team of incredible individuals. I look forward to seeing them flourish in the coming months under new leadership," said Eddie Garcia. "I still remember when our agent count was zero and closing $2 million in our first year. We have now closed over $2.6 billion and helped over 10,000 families achieve the dream of homeownership."

Under Garcia's leadership, Realty of Chicago has expanded its footprint, with multiple locations across Illinois and a robust team of 500 agents. The company's commitment to excellence and community engagement has solidified its reputation as a leader in the industry.

Currently, Realty of Chicago is the 19th largest real estate company in Illinois out of more than 4,000 offices.

Garcia's new venture, which he has been developing over the past ten months, represents the results of his extensive experience and innovative vision in the sector. Although details of the project remain closely held, Garcia expressed his excitement for what lies ahead, emphasizing the scale and impact of this new project.

Realty of Chicago has decided to announce their new CEO at a later date. The company remains dedicated to maintaining its high standards of service and community support during this transition period.





About Eddie Garcia

Eddie Garcia is a visionary serial entrepreneur and business leader, with a proven track record of success in America. He is committed to making a positive impact on society while inspiring others to realize their full potential.

About Realty of Chicago

Founded in 2012 by Eddie Garcia, Realty of Chicago has grown to become a premier real estate agency in Illinois. With a team of 500 dedicated agents, the company has closed over $2.6 billion in transactions and helped more than 10,000 families achieve their homeownership dreams. Realty of Chicago is committed to delivering exceptional service and fostering strong community relationships.

