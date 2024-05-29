Spectora Announces Exclusive Technology Partnership with LaunchPad Home Group to Drive Growth Across Portfolio of Home Inspection Companies

DENVER and AUSTIN, Texas, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectora, North America’s leading home inspection software provider, and LaunchPad Home Group (“LaunchPad”), the nation’s premier provider of home inspection and residential services, are excited to announce a multi-year partnership providing LaunchPad brands with Spectora’s full suite of report writing and business tools.



The exclusive adoption of Spectora software across LaunchPad’s inspection companies is a strategic move to standardize all inspectors’ reporting, automation, and back-office tools. The move is intended to enhance the quality and consistency of home inspection reports, benefiting homebuyers and real estate professionals alike. Known for their usability and actionability, these reports are gaining recognition among real estate agents for facilitating transparent client experiences.

This partnership supports LaunchPad’s aggressive growth goals by providing a scalable software platform for future brands joining the LaunchPad ecosystem.

LaunchPad Home Group is a family of regional home inspection and services brands sharing relationships, support systems, best practices, and capital base for the mutual growth of their brands. LaunchPad’s mission is to create lifelong relationships by simplifying home ownership at every stage of the journey, from inspections to remodeling to day-to-day safekeeping and maintenance.

Scott Swayze, CEO of LaunchPad, said: “One of our biggest obstacles has been finding a software solution capable of meeting the constantly growing challenges of our business. Our focus on innovation and the vast scale of our services and territories make it difficult for technology partners to keep up with us.”

“Spectora already offers a best-in-class reporting solution, and with the rapidly growing improvements on the scheduling and business management platform, we are excited about the efficiencies gained by implementing their software into the LaunchPad ecosystem,” he added. “Spectora’s dedication to our mutual success has been evident. We’re fully aligned in our commitment to an exceptional inspection experience.”

“We are thrilled to have been chosen by LaunchPad as their exclusive report writing and business tools software partner for their home inspection brands,” said Michael Wagstaff, CEO and co-founder of Spectora. “Spectora’s core platform, along with our Advanced features, not only provides better functionality and faster workflows for LaunchPad’s home inspectors, but also consolidates their software stack and allow them to have one best-in-class support team to rely on. We truly believe this partnership better enables both companies to continue redefining the inspection industry.”

“Spectora has always been focused on helping home inspectors save time and make more money,” said Kevin Wagstaff, President and co-founder of Spectora. “Our partnership with LaunchPad further validates that Spectora is not only the right choice for thousands of single operator and multi-inspector companies but also provides the tooling, functionality, and customer support needed to enable a multi-brand, enterprise organization to scale. We’re delighted to work with industry-leading brands, inspectors, and the team at Launchpad.”

LaunchPad’s future brand acquisitions will be able to take full advantage of this partnership, as well as current brand partners in their portfolio:

About Spectora

Spectora is the industry-leading provider of home inspection software, powering over 9,000 inspectors across the United States and Canada. Currently, one of every three homebuyers in North America uses Spectora’s user-friendly web-based inspection reports to make buying and owning a home easier, helping them better understand the home, negotiate their purchase, and shop for contractors and home services before, during, and after the move. Visit https://www.spectora.com.

About LaunchPad Home Group

LaunchPad Home Group is a family of regional home inspection and services brands sharing relationships, support systems, best practices, and capital base for the mutual growth of our brands. LaunchPad’s mission is to create lifelong relationships by simplifying home ownership at every stage of the journey, from inspections to remodeling to day-to-day safekeeping and maintenance. For more information, visit www.launchpadhomegroup.com. Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, LaunchPad is the fastest growing residential inspection company in the U.S. and provides a full suite of services to assist customers in their home ownership journey.