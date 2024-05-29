Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Report 2024-2034: High Preference for BEVs Over Hydrogen Vehicles Hampering Additional Growth

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing Demand for Clean and Sustainable Energy Solutions Across Various Sectors



The global hydrogen fuel cell market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for clean and sustainable energy solutions across various sectors. Hydrogen fuel cells offer a promising alternative to traditional fossil fuels, providing efficient and environmentally friendly power generation for stationery and transportation applications. This executive summary provides an overview of the market landscape, highlighting key drivers, opportunities, challenges, and competitive dynamics shaping the industry.



Several factors are propelling the growth of the hydrogen fuel cell market. Firstly, rising environmental concerns and stringent regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions are driving the adoption of clean energy technologies. Hydrogen fuel cells, with their zero-emission characteristics and versatility, are gaining traction as a viable solution to address these challenges. Additionally, advancements in fuel cell technology, such as improvements in efficiency, durability, and cost-effectiveness, are expanding the market's potential across various end-user industries. Furthermore, government initiatives and investments in hydrogen infrastructure development, coupled with increasing private sector involvement, are further fuelling market growth.



High Preference for Battery Electric Vehicles Over Hydrogen Vehicle to Restrain Market Growth



One significant market restraining factor for hydrogen vehicles is the high preference for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) over hydrogen-powered vehicles. In recent years, BEVs have gained considerable traction in the automotive market due to several factors. Firstly, BEVs have witnessed significant advancements in battery technology, leading to improved energy density, longer driving ranges, and reduced charging times. This has alleviated one of the primary concerns regarding electric vehicles - their limited range and lengthy charging periods.

Secondly, the infrastructure for BEVs, such as charging stations and networks, has expanded rapidly, especially in regions with ambitious decarbonization goals. Governments and private entities have invested heavily in establishing charging infrastructure, making BEVs more accessible and convenient for consumers. As a result, consumers may perceive BEVs as a more practical and readily available option compared to hydrogen vehicles, which require a different refuelling infrastructure.

This report tells you TODAY how the hydrogen fuel cell market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.



Leading companies profiled in the report:

Air Liquide S.A.

Aisin Corporation

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Bloom Energy

Cummins Inc.

Fuel Cell Energy, Inc.

Hyundai Motor Company

ITM Power plc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

Nel ASA

Nikola Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Plug Power Inc.

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Key Topics Covered



1 Report Overview



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Key Findings

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driving Factors

3.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCVs)

3.2.1.2 Rising Investment in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Driving the Market Growth

3.2.1.3 Global Efforts to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions Driving the Market Growth

3.2.2 Market Restraining Factors

3.2.2.1 High Preference for Battery Electric Vehicles Over Hydrogen Vehicle Restrain Market Growth

3.2.2.2 High Cost of Platinum Catalyst for Fuel Cells Hinder the Market Growth

3.2.2.3 Increasing Generation of Distributed Power Using Low-Carbon Fuels

3.2.3 Market Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Expansion of Market on International Level Opportunities for the Market Players

3.2.3.2 Government Initiatives and Policies Opportunities for the Market Growth

3.2.3.3 Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Players

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Medium to High)

3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers (Low)

3.3.3 Competitive Rivalry (Low)

3.3.4 Threat from Substitutes (High)

3.3.5 Threat of New Entrants (Low)

3.4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.4.1 "V-Shaped Recovery"

3.4.2 "U-Shaped Recovery"

3.4.3 "W-Shaped Recovery"

3.4.4 "L-Shaped Recovery"

3.5 PEST Analysis

4 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Analysis by Application

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 Application Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

4.3 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Application

4.4 Stationary Power Generation

4.5 Transportation

4.6 Portable Devices

4.7 Others

5 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Analysis by Type

5.1 Key Findings

5.2 Type Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

5.3 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Type

5.4 Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells

5.5 Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC)

5.6 Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

5.7 Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells

5.8 Others Types

6 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Analysis by End-User

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 End-User Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

6.3 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-User

6.4 Commercial & Industrial

6.5 Transport Industry

6.6 Data Centers

6.7 Military & Defense

6.8 Utilities & Government

6.9 Other End-Users

7 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Analysis by Region

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 Regional Market Size Estimation and Forecast

8 North America Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Analysis

9 Europe Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Analysis

10 Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Analysis

11 Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Analysis

12 Latin America Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Analysis

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Competitive Landscape, 2023

13.2 Strategic Outlook

13.3 Ballard Power Systems Inc.

13.4 Toyota Motor Corporation

13.5 Plug Power Inc.

13.6 Air Liquide S.A.

13.7 Nikola Corporation

13.8 Hyundai Motor Company

13.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

13.10 Nel ASA

13.11 Cummins Inc.

13.12 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

13.13 Aisin Corporation

13.14 ITM Power plc

13.15 Panasonic Holdings Corporation

13.16 Bloom Energy

13.17 Fuel Cell Energy, Inc.

14 Conclusion and Recommendations

14.1 Concluding Remarks

14.2 Recommendations for Market Players



