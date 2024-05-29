Global Micro Mobile Data Center Industry Research 2024-2029: Increasing Demand for Edge Computing Solutions and Need for Rapid Deployment of IT Infrastructure

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Micro Mobile Data Center Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Application (Edge Computing & IoT Deployment, Temporary & Remote Operations), Rack Unit, Organization Size, Form Factor, Type, Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The micro mobile data center market is expected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2024 to USD 9.6 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.3%

The market study covers the micro mobile data center market across segments. It aims to estimate the market size and the growth potential of this market across different market segments, such as offering, application, rack unit, organization size, form factor, type, verticals, and regions. It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The adoption of micro mobile data centers spans various sectors, such as government & defense, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, finance, and more, offering integrated computing, storage, and networking infrastructure tailored for edge computing needs. These portable data center solutions also enable real-time data processing, seamless technological integration, and enhanced operational efficiency across diverse environments. Organizations increasingly embrace micro mobile data centers to augment their existing infrastructure, focusing on scalability, flexibility, and rapid deployment to meet evolving business demands.

Asia Pacific countries, such as China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, India, and others, are expected to contribute significantly toward the growth of the Asia Pacific micro mobile data center solutions, as organizations worldwide increasingly invest in these data hub locations. The implementation of 5G has commenced in several countries, which will significantly impact the market, with telecommunication providers partnering with service providers in establishing edge data centers throughout the region. Further, the Asia Pacific region hosts many colocation facilities and hyperscale data centers. The region hosted over 700 data centers by hyperscale providers in late 2021.



The rapid growth of the social media and gaming sectors in the Asia Pacific has further increased the demand for an explicitly scalable architecture capable of handling complex operations. This demand can be met by the effective deployment of micro mobile data center solutions, further contributing to market growth.

Due to the significant technological opportunities provided by Asia Pacific, many top vendors have set up their presence in this region. The growing demand for hyperscale and hyperconverged infrastructure, coupled with the increasing number of internet-connected users, is also fueling the growth of the region's micro mobile data center market. Leading companies, including Huawei and IBM, invest heavily in Asia Pacific to provide micro mobile data center solutions.

Some of the significant vendors offering micro mobile data center solutions across the globe include Schneider Electric (France), HPE (US), Dell (US), Vertiv (US), Huawei (China), Eaton (Ireland), IBM (US), Rittal (Germany), Panduit (US), and Stulz (Germany).

As per the rack unit, above 40 RU are expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The high range of micro mobile data centers can support more than 40 RU. These micro mobile data centers support extensive facilities and can easily handle their requirements due to their large capacities. The micro mobile centers that install the above 40 RU are witnessing high demand due to their high-performance capabilities and lower operational costs. Companies such as Huawei, IBM, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, and Panduit offer micro mobile data centers that support more than 40 RU.

As per form factor, the containerized micro data centers segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The containerized micro data centers market is projected to increase by 15% during the forecast period. Containerized micro mobile data centers excel in portability, enabling rapid deployment in remote or temporary locations where space may be limited. At the same time, wall-mounted solutions cater to environments with strict space constraints, such as small offices or retail outlets.



The containerized micro mobile data centers market is witnessing significant growth spurred by the increasing adoption of edge computing and the demand for agile and scalable IT infrastructure. With the rise of IoT, real-time analytics, and content delivery networks, containerized micro mobile data centers provide a versatile platform for processing data closer to the source, reducing latency and improving overall performance.

Moreover, the standardization and pre-integration of hardware and software components within containerized solutions streamline deployment and management, making them an attractive option for enterprises seeking to enhance their edge computing capabilities.



